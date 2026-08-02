Clemson 2027 Class Breakdown: Tigers' recruiting efforts still among best in ACC

Dabo Swinney enters his 18th full season as the head football coach at Clemson this fall. He continues to keep his foot on the gas when it comes to recruiting blue-chip high school talent.

The Tigers are not competing to sign top-five classes, but they do still remain among the best in the ACC. As of Aug. 2, they have the No. 16 class in the nation and No. 2 class in the conference, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

After a ho-hum start to the cycle, Clemson picked up some serious steam in May. It landed eight commitments, including Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons, the top-ranked pledge in the class.

A top-15 pass-catcher and top-10 player in the Sunshine State, Simmons committed while on his official visit. He's one of three receivers in the class.

Howell (Mich.) four-star linebacker Bryce Kish has been in the mix since March. He's now the No. 4 senior prospect in Michigan and is the headliner on the defensive side of the ball. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe four-star defensive lineman Seth Tillman, the No. 3 recruit in South Carolina, is one of four in-state commits in the fold.

Four blue-chippers from the Peach State are in the class, too. Fairburn Langston Hughes four-star running back Gary Walker, the No. 10 player in Georgia, was among the spree of May pledges. Gainesville four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley is now the No. 14 passer in the cycle and he's the second-longest-tenured commit for the Tigers. He's been locked in since July of 2025 and has seen his stock rise ahead of his senior season.

There's 25 total commits in the class, 13 of whom are four-stars. The Tigers remain ahead of Nebraska, Tennessee, Penn State, South Carolina, Indiana, Alabama and others in the national team rankings. Below is an updated look at Clemson's 2027 class heading into football season:

Clemson Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Kharim Hughley, No. 176 NATL. (No. 14 QB)

Running Back

Four-star Gary Walker, No. 143 NATL. (No. 8 RB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Jamarin Simmons, No. 70 NATL. (No. 11 WR)

Four-star Trey Wimbley, No. 251 NATL. (No. 35 WR)

Three-star Julian Cromartie, No. 850 NATL. (No. 113 WR)

Tight End

Three-star Carter Blackwell, No. 698 NATL. (No. 37 TE)

Three-star Nick Pollack, No. 1,307 NATL. (No. 69 TE)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star JJ Brown, No. 250 NATL. (No. 21 OT)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Four-star Luke Starcevic, No. 223 NATL. (No. 16 IOL)

Four-star Elijah Morrison, No. 366 NATL. (No. 25 IOL)

Three-star Carter Jones, No. 438 NATL. (No. 33 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Seth Tillman, No. 139 NATL. (No. 15 DL)

Three-star Jaden Wuerth, No. 456 NATL. (No. 53 DL)

EDGE

Four-star Desmond Malpress, No. 152 NATL. (No. 17 EDGE)

Four-star Santana Harvey, No. 355 NATL. (No. 34 EDGE)

Three-star JiQuan Rogers, No. 1,039 NATL. (No. 92 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Bryce Kish, No. 133 NATL. (No. 11 LB)

Three-star RJ Hudson, No. 507 NATL. (No. 42 LB)

Three-star Max Brown, No. 798 NATL. (No. 66 LB)

Cornerback

Three-star Bryant Robinson, No. 665 NATL. (No. 77 CB)

Three-star Christian Chancellor Jr., No. 907 NATL. (No. 99 CB)

Safety

Four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, No. 182 NATL. (No. 15 S)

Four-star Jarrell Chandler, No. 294 NATL. (No. 24 S)

Three-star Harrison Luke, No. 489 NATL. (No. 47 S)

Specialty

P Brandin Gallaway