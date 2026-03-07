Clemson 4-star QB commit Kharim Hughley invited to Elite 11 Finals

Gainesville (Ga.) four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley continues to cement himself as one of the top passers in the 2027 cycle. The Clemson commit is now headed to the Elite 11 Finals this summer.

Hughley was one of many blue-chippers in attendance at the Elite 11 Atlanta regional on Saturday and after a big performance he’s now landed an invite to the finals, which will take place in Los Angeles this June.

He becomes the third passer to land an invite to the prestigious event, joining four-star Brady Edmunds (Ohio State commit) and three-star Braylen Warren (Missouri).

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Hughley is the No. 192 overall prospect and No. 17 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 23 player in Georgia.

As a junior for Gainesville, Hughley helped lead the Red Elephants to a state title appearance. He threw for over 2,100 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for six scores.

