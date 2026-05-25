Clemson beats Penn State for OL Carter Jones because of faith, family and culture

Carter Jones had four finalists when decision day arrived.

Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and Tennessee all remained heavily involved for the three-star offensive lineman out of Poquoson (Va.), but as the process moved into the final weeks, the battle centered around the Tigers and Nittany Lions.

In the end, Dabo Swinney and Clemson won out.

“Penn State did have the lead back in April, but the more I talked with the coaches, and several meetings with coaches, I knew Clemson was the one,” Jones told Rivals.

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Jones has committed to Clemson after a recruitment that shifted multiple times throughout the spring.

Earlier this offseason, Clemson held momentum behind offensive line coach Matt Luke and the long-standing relationships built throughout the process. Matt Campbell and his staff didn’t make it easy for Clemson, but Jones chose the Tigers for many reasons.

“Faith, family, culture and development were all big factors in my decision,” he said. “I think Clemson is going to maximize me in every way possible. I think they’re going to develop me in more aspects than just as a football player. That was a big part of my decision.”

Jones pointed specifically to Clemson’s Paw Journey program and the overall culture inside the building.

“I think really just that faith perspective,” Jones said. “Everyone on that team is connected through faith. The culture at Clemson is what makes them different. It is about becoming better people, not just football. Clemson will help me be better when I am 40 or 50 years old. I will develop so much there.”

Jones’ connections with the Clemson coaches was big

The relationships with Swinney and Luke also became major factors.

“My parents both like them. My grandparents like them. Coach Swinney and Coach Luke have met everyone in my family. They love the people I will be with at Clemson.”

The new commit is excited about working with Coach Luke in Death Valley.

“He’s made me their number one priority,” Jones said. “Not just saying it, but actually doing it. Coach Luke has been great at recruiting me, and we have a great relationship. He is a great person and I know he can develop offensive linemen. He got guys drafted at Georgia and he is doing the same at Clemson.

“Seeing Blake Miller get drafted in the first round was big for me. Clemson had other offensive linemen get drafted too. That was really important to me.”

Jones also said his entire family connected strongly with Clemson’s staff throughout the process.

Now the process is over.

“When I commit, I commit, so my recruitment is completely shut down,” he said. “I will only be visiting Clemson moving forward.”