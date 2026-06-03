Clemson beats trio of Big 12 schools for touted CB Bryant Robinson

An official visit to Clemson was all three-star cornerback Bryant Robinson needed to know where he wants to play college football.

A few short days after his trip to Death Valley, Robinson committed to the Tigers on Wednesday over Texas Tech, Arizona and Arizona State.

“They’re just different,” Robinson told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “The culture they have built and what coach (Dabo) Swinney is continuing to build is different. The relationships I have built with Coach (Mike) Reed and the rest of the coaching staff have been great.”

The Frisco (Texas) Lone Star standout also took a visit to Arizona State in May, but is instead locked in with Clemson as the Tigers ride a recruiting hot streak.

Bryant was initially offered back in September after attending the season-opener against LSU, and Clemson’s staff stayed on the gas ever since. A visit during spring practices, combined with his official visit over the weekend, reinforced what the program is about — and what he wants to be part of.

“That’s what a lot of the staff, especially the former players, were saying: ‘Dabo Swinney will change your life,’ he told TigerIllustrated this spring. “You saw and heard how genuine and honest a person he is. Good, bad or the other, he’s going to be honest with you. That was great.”

Tigers add another to big run of commitments

As a junior, Bryant finished his season with 46 tackles and a pair of interceptions. That followed a standout sophomore campaign where he was named the Texas District 5-5A D-I Defensive Newcomer of That reason, he recorded 21 tackles and 10 pass breakups for Lone Star.

The No. 60 cornerback in the class according to Rivals, he is the 15th commitment for the Tigers over the past month.

On Monday alone, Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast four-star EDGE Desmond Malpress, Kindred (N.D.) four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Starcevic and Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star offensive tackle JJ Brown each went public with their pledges to the ACC program.

The Tigers have added eight blue-chippers during that span and currently hold the nation’s No. 11 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.