Clemson closes strong, lands commitment from 4-star safety Jarrell Chandler

Four-star safety Jarrell Chandler pulled off one of the more surprising commitment decisions of the spring when he chose Clemson over Tennessee and Miami on Monday.

For much of the recruiting process, Tennessee controlled the race for the Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls standout. Miami made a major late push over the last week, and the Hurricanes generated serious momentum heading into the decision. In the end, Clemson quietly came from behind and closed strong enough to land the No. 91 prospect in the Rivals300.

The Tigers stayed consistent since offering, but they made their biggest move last week.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen and safeties coach Thomas Allen spent extensive time with Chandler on Monday, and that changed the direction of the recruitment.

“They really just had an amazing presentation for me of fit and it just kind of refreshed my memory on what Clemson’s all about,” Chandler told Rivals.

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That vision separated Clemson from the rest of the field.

Miami pitched Chandler as a linebacker in its defense. Clemson never wavered from seeing him as a safety, the position he wanted to play at the next level. The Tigers laid out a detailed developmental plan, explained how he would fit into the defense and showed a clear path toward early playing time.

“We went over the defensive scheme, my fit and what they see my trajectory as getting on the field,” Chandler said. “Coach Allen really emphasized to me that he thinks my skill set fits his defense as a big athletic safety.

“Their vision of me in their defense really stood out. They like me a big safety, they have a plan for me and they really want to develop me. They really wanted me.”

Chandler loves the fit at Clemson

Clemson’s culture also carried major weight.

Dabo Swinney’s long-standing philosophy about developing people before players resonated deeply with Chandler throughout the process.

“What’s always caught my eye about Clemson is Dabo’s main thing has always been developing the person, not just the player,” he said. “I really think that’s something I look forward to. They can help me grow as a man and not just a football player.”

The consistency from Clemson stood out as well.

Chandler said the Tigers stayed steady throughout the entire process, communicated a detailed vision and backed up every part of their pitch with proof.

“The biggest reasons were just the constant recruiting and the fit,” Chandler said. “They had proof to back up everything. They had tapes, draft picks and a plan for me.

“Coach Dabo was big in this too. He has never wavered on who he is. He stayed true to who he is and I love that about him.”

Miami made this recruitment extremely tight late. Tennessee never went away. Neyland Stadium is a short drive from his house, but Chandler wants to play in Death Valley.

“This was the hardest choice of my life, but I made the best one for me,” Chandler said. “The thing about Clemson is they’ve been able to win without breaking who they are. Dabo stayed true to who he is and he still has a program that has sustained for all these years.

“I trust in Clemson and believe in Coach Dabo. People who play at Clemson want to come back there. That culture fits me. I am from a small town in Tennessee. Clemson is right for me.”