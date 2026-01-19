Clemson flips JUCO DL Andy Burburija from Nebraska

There’s yet another twist in the recruitment of Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Andy Burburija. The JUCO prospect has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Clemson.

The Crystal Lake South (Ill.) product first made a commitment to Washington State at the end of October. That lasted until National Signing Day on Dec. 3, when he flipped to Kansas State and signed.

Burburija then decommitted from the Wildcats on Dec. 29 after K-State head coach Chris Klieman stepped down from his post in Manhattan. On Jan. 7, he announced offers from both Nebraska and Clemson. He chose the Huskers on Jan. 11, but now has his sights set on the Tigers.

Burburija is the No. 66 prospect and No. 10 DL in Rivals’ 2026 JUCO rankings. He adds to a Clemson recruiting class that checks in at No. 21 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Across two seasons for Iowa Western CC, Burburija tallied 78 tackles and 14 sacks. He really blossomed as a sophomore this past season, racking up 45 tackles and 11 sacks.

Last month, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers signed just one defensive lineman prospect from the high school ranks in three-star Kameron Cody. Burburija now adds to the class ahead of the February signing period.

This story will be updated.