Clemson lands commitment from touted safety Seth Williams

Clemson struck again on the recruiting trail Tuesday, landing its seventh commitment early in the 2027 class.

The latest addition for the Tigers is Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside three-star safety Seth Williams, one of the top defensive back prospects in the Peach State. Williams visited Clemson earlier this month and then returned again on Tuesday for a visit with his father.

He received the coveted offer from Dabo Swinney and Co. and committed quickly.

The Tigers’ interest in him grew over the past few months, with them bringing him to campus for his second-ever visit the week of March 9th. Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Syracuse all offered in the past two weeks, joining the likes of N.C. State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Maryland and Iowa State.

Ultimately, the chance to play for the Tigers, whose campus is just two hours from Atlanta, was too good to pass up.

Williams is coming off a junior season where he broke out as one of the top back-end defenders in Georgia with 73 tackles, a pair of tackles for loss and an interception. The 6-foot-3, 187-pounder is the No. 774 overall prospect and No. 87 safety in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals, however is a bit higher on him than both 247 and ESPN. He is tabbed as the No. 60 safety nationally and No. 82 player in a loaded class in Georgia.

This developing story will be updated.