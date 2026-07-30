Clemson lands its QB for 2028: Trace Hawkins is a Tiger

Clemson has landed its quarterback.

Trace Hawkins announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday evening, giving Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Chad Morris and quarterbacks coach Tajh Boyd another early cornerstone for the 2028 recruiting class.

The Calhoun (Ga.) standout chose Clemson over LSU, with Duke, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech also on his list.

For Hawkins, this decision was fairly simple.

“The first time I stepped on campus, it felt like home,” Hawkins told Rivals. “The coaches felt like family, all the players talked to me, and I just felt like that’s the place I needed to be.”

Hawkins had long admired Clemson’s tradition, so receiving an offer from the Tigers immediately changed his recruitment.

“I’ve always watched Clemson,” he said. “If you get that offer, it really means a lot because they don’t offer a bunch of people. When I got that offer on June 21, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”

The offer came in memorable fashion.

While attending a camp at Virginia Tech, Hawkins noticed he had missed a call from Swinney. After camp wrapped up, he FaceTimed Clemson’s head coach.

“He was playing basketball when he called. He told me, ‘You’re our guy. We want to offer you.’ That was pretty big. From that point on, I had Clemson high on my list. I knew I liked them a lot.”

The moment became real last week

Although Clemson had been trending for weeks, Hawkins didn’t finalize his decision until a conversation with his mother.

“My mom sat me down last Friday (July 24) and asked what I wanted to do,” Hawkins said. “I told her I think Clemson is where I want to go, and she said, ‘I’m fine with it. Wherever you want to go.’

“She knew I knew where I wanted to be.”

Hawkins pointed to several reasons for choosing Clemson over the rest of his finalists.

“I fit their play style, I can be developed into a great quarterback there, and then there’s the tradition,” he said. “Running down the hill on Saturday nights — you can’t beat that.”

The staff at Clemson made a difference

No relationship proved more important than the one Hawkins built with quarterbacks coach Tajh Boyd.

“My relationship with Coach Boyd and Coach Morris was very big and very tight,” Hawkins said. “Coach Boyd’s experience was big. The first time I went there, he helped me through this process because he went through it. He sat me down and gave me great advice.

“Now, we talk every day, and he knows a lot of football. He knows me well too. Our relationship was big in this.”

Morris’ track record developing quarterbacks appealed to Hawkins too.

“I’ve seen his success throughout the years, and I can’t wait to get to Clemson and see what we can do. He is a great offensive coach.”

Swinney’s vision for developing players beyond football also resonated.

“He wants to develop you as a man, not just a football player. He wants you to succeed in life. That’s what my heart desired.”