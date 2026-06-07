Four-star SF Clyde Walters commits to Providence, reclassifies to 2026

Clyde Walters, a four-star small forward in the 2027 class, has committed to Providence and is reclassifying into the 2026 class, joining the roster for the upcoming season, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-6 small forward out of Overtime Elite (GA) was ranked 85th nationally in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. His ranked will now be re-evaluated with his move into 2026.

Walters quietly took an official visit to the Friars over the weekend and says he plans to remain on campus for summer workouts. The Birmingham, Alabama native broke down his decision to choose PC with Rivals.

Walters on his commitment to Providence and the decision to reclassify

“Providence felt like the best place for me to grow as a player and as a person,” he said. “The coaches believed in me from the start, and I could see the vision they had for the program. It felt like a place where I could compete at a high level and continue developing my game.”

Walters felt ready to start his college career early by reclassifying.

“I felt like I was ready for the next challenge. Reclassifying gave me the opportunity to push myself against older competition and start the next chapter of my basketball journey sooner. It was a decision I made after talking with my family and people I trust.”

His longstanding relationship with Bryan Hodgson and what PC fans can expect from him as a player

His relationship with Bryan Hodgson dates back to Hodgson’s time as an assistant coach at Alabama, where Walters grew up and began to develop a relationship with him.

“I’ve known Coach Hodgson since he was at Alabama, so there was already a strong relationship and level of trust there. Even after he left, he continued recruiting me and stayed consistent throughout the process. He was always honest with me, kept it real, and showed that he genuinely believed in me. Him and his staff made me feel like a priority and made it clear that I was someone they wanted in their program. That consistency and trust made me confident in my decision.”

In his own words, what type of player is Providence getting in Clyde Walters?

“I’m a versatile player who likes to impact the game in multiple ways. I can score, defend, rebound, and create for my teammates. I play with energy, compete hard every possession, and do whatever it takes to help my team win.”

He has a message for Friar fans.

“I’m excited to be a Friar and can’t wait to get to work. You’re getting a player who’s going to compete every day, play with passion, and give everything he has for the program. I appreciate all the support, and I can’t wait to play in front of you all. Let’s do it!”

Walter had a strong spring playing on the Nike EYCL Circuit, averaging 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals for game for Alabama Fusion.

In addition to PC, he received offers from Syracuse, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and others.