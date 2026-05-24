Coach Prime and Colorado beat Mississippi State and Purdue for 4-star OT Li'Marcus Jones

Li’Marcus Jones went into the final stretch of his recruitment with Colorado, Mississippi State and Purdue battling hard for his commitment.

In the end, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes closed strong.

The four-star offensive tackle out of Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy has committed to Colorado over Mississippi State and Purdue. Jones, the No. 30 offensive tackle in the country, held around 30 offers during the process before shutting things down for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

“It was very close,” Jones told Rivals. “Once I narrowed it down to my final three, they were all coming at me hard. Purdue was leading earlier after my official visit there, but after I visited Colorado, things started to change.

“Colorado just felt different when I was out there. The connections I built with the coaching staff were real, and I could truly see myself fitting into the culture and the system.”

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Colorado originally offered Jones last summer, but the push intensified during the spring when the staff started recruiting him more aggressively and making him a major priority.

Then came the official visit.

“They made me feel valued both on and off the field. I feel like they believe in me not only as a player, but as a person too.

“One of the biggest moments on the visit was my time with Coach Prime. He wasn’t as Hollywood as people say. Coach Prime was really laid back and he kept it real. He didn’t sugarcoat anything. That made an impact on my decision.”

That authenticity resonated.

“It’s going to be a dream come true playing for him,” Jones said. “He’s been there, he knows what it takes and I feel like he can help me achieve the dream I’m chasing.”

Offensive line assistant coach Gunnar White also played a major role in the commitment. Jones built a strong relationship with White throughout the process, especially because of their Mississippi connection.

“That’s a bond you can never break,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know this, but he is from Mississippi, like I am. That is a connection that makes us strong. I have that trust in him.”

The development plan Colorado presented, and just that feeling in Boulder, stood out too.

“The plan they had for me was exactly what I needed. They showed me things I needed help on and worked through a lot with me.

“The coaches came in to see me again last week, and they just let me know how much they wanted me. We have that relationship, and it felt like home out there. They take care of family, and it’s a place I can really see myself.”