Coach Prime, Colorado lands Florida EDGE Drew Sapp

Drew Sapp didn’t need to see Boulder in person.

The Lakeland (Fla.) EDGE knew where he wanted to play long before he packed a bag for Colorado.

After months of being one of the Buffaloes’ top priorities, Sapp committed to Coach Prime and Colorado, giving the program another recruiting win in the Southeast and proving just how powerful relationships can be in modern recruiting.

For Sapp, Colorado’s pursuit started roughly seven months ago. From the beginning, the Buffaloes made it clear he was a priority.

“I’ve gotten weekly calls from them,” Sapp told Rivals. “The entire Colorado staff has reached out at some point. I’ve talked with the defensive line coach, the recruiting coordinator, Coach Prime — I just feel like I’m already a part of the Colorado family.

“The official visit this weekend has been great, but I knew about my decision before I ever set foot on campus.”

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The feelings for Colorado started early and only grew stronger.

Colorado’s staff stayed in constant contact, and Sapp felt a level of investment that separated the Buffaloes from the rest of the field.

“They’ve done a really good job of keeping me as one of their top guys and letting me know that up front,” Sapp said. “I feel the love coming from Colorado. It is where I want to be. I want to gear up and play football for them right now if I could.”

The commitment came before Sapp ever visited Boulder. That might surprise some, but not him.

“It was really easy,” Sapp said. “They showed so much interest in me. It felt like a huge family deal. I just feel really connected to Colorado.”

The relationships meant a lot to Sapp

The moment everything changed came when Colorado assistant Johnnie Mack visited Sapp’s home. The visit went beyond football. Mack sat down with Sapp’s family, shared a meal and spent time with him and his younger brother.

That personal touch left a lasting impression.

“When he came to my house and showed that kind of interest, I knew,” Sapp said. “I’ve never felt that kind of interest from any other college.

“Me, him and my little brother went out back and started shooting hoops and talking football. Recruiting can be this big, scary thing, but he took it to a family level. That’s when I knew this is where I wanted to go and who I wanted to play for.”

Mississippi State and Vanderbilt both pushed for Sapp and remained involved late in the process.

Neither could match Colorado’s consistency.

“They were showing interest, but not the level of interest Colorado was showing,” he said. “I gave my interest back to Colorado because they showed me so much.”

Now Sapp will head west to play for one of the biggest brands in college football.

The opportunity to play for Deion Sanders and defensive line coach George Helow only adds to the excitement.

“Playing for Coach Prime is awesome,” Sapp said. “It’s honestly the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me. I am excited about playing for him and Coach Helow.

“Playing for Coach Helow is crazy to me. He’s coached at Alabama and Georgia. He’s coached under some of the best coaches ever. I know his football IQ is through the roof, and I’m excited to learn everything I can from him.”

Colorado didn’t wait for an official visit to make Sapp feel like family.

That approach paid off.