Coach Prime's vision leads RB Kylan Bobo to Colorado

Colorado has landed one of Mississippi’s top running backs. Kylan Bobo has committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound standout from Tupelo (Miss.) chose Colorado over Arkansas, Memphis and Minnesota after collecting over 30 offers during his recruitment.

“They offered me back in March and they recruited me very hard. They never stopped and that showed me a lot,” Bobo told Rivals. “I’ve gotten really close to Coach Mack, Coach Joc and Coach Marion. They always make sure I’m good on and off the field. Those relationships mattered.”

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Bobo took his official visit to Boulder in June, and he his mind was made up.

“This official visit was big,” he said. “It pushed Colorado to the top because of the hospitality they showed me. It was so great.”

Outside of how he felt on the visit, Bobo chose the Buffaloes for many other reasons.

“I like what Coach Prime is building there,” Bobo said. “That was a big part of my decision. The environment was key too.

“My mom doesn’t have to worry about whether I’m safe or not when I’m away from home. She feels good about where I will be and who I will be with at Colorado. “I’ve been there twice. The environment is very peaceful.

“Then their development was another one. They know how to develop players.”

Colorado has continued adding talent under Sanders, and Bobo believes the Buffaloes are building something special.

“I love Coach Sanders because it’s going to be a blessing to get coached by a legend who’s done everything in the game,” Bobo said.