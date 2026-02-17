College basketball recruiting: Teams with 5-star commits in the 2026 class
Despite its first signing day being all the way back in November, college basketball recruiting for the 2026 class is still very much ongoing.
Of the nation’s truly elite prospects — five-stars — five remain uncommitted and unsigned midway through the month of February. But as the high school season ticks to a close and in particular once the college season is over, we’re likely to see a flurry of commitments and signings. In recent years, top prospects have waited to see how the coaching carousel and transfer portal pan out before locking themselves into a school. And this year is no different.
Within the past five days though, two of the nation’s top 10 recruits announced their future destinations with Five-Star Plus+ guards Jordan Smith Jr. and Dylan Mingo committing to Arkansas and North Carolina, respectively.
Seven different schools now have landed five-stars in this class, and with five more uncommitted we could see that number grow in the coming months:
Duke – 3 five-star commits
PF Cam Williams
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2
School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)
On his commitment: “I liked their system probably the most because they play an NBA style of offense. They’re five-out and everybody’s guarding one through five. It’s position-less basketball, and that’s how it’s going to be at the next level. So that’s what I really liked about them. All the coaches there were cool.”
PG Deron Rippey Jr.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
On his commitment: “I chose Duke because I see myself going there and being a unique point guard on the highest stage in college basketball.”
SG Bryson Howard
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
School: Heritage (Texas)
On his commitment: “I chose Duke because I feel like I fit perfectly into their system especially with how they play defense, move off the ball, and space the floor. Also the way everyone there treats each other like family really stood out to me and made me feel this is the right home.”
Teams with one five-star commit
Arkansas — SG Jordan Smith Jr.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
School: Paul VI Catholic (D.C.)
Maryland — SF Baba Oladotun
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12
School: James Hubert Blake (Md.)
Miami — SF Caleb Gaskins
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14
School: Columbus (Fla.)
Missouri — SG Jason Crowe Jr.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
School: Inglewood (Calif.)
North Carolina — PG Dylan Mingo
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Ohio State — SF Anthony Thompson
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7
School: Western Reserve Academy (Ohio)