10 teams sign multiple five-star recruits for first time in more than a decade
The NIL and revenue-sharing has created unprecedented parity in college football recruiting, spreading elite talent to more programs than at any time in the past 10-15 years. Compared to the prior era, more than double the amount of teams are signing five-star recruits in a given year in most cases.
But it’s not just about signing one five-star; for the first time since 2015, there are double-digit teams who signed a Rivals Industry Ranking five-star in 2026 — 10 in fact. It marks another remarkable data point as players spread out to take advantage of early playing time, more NIL and revenue-sharing money, or some combination of both.
Below are the 10 teams who signed at least two of the country’s top-32 players in 2026:
The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement.
The Rivals Industry Ranking equally weights the primary recruiting media services. For football, the algorithm is weighted as follows: Rivals (33%), 247Sports (33%), and ESPN (33%).
Oregon – 4 five-star signees
7. OT Immanuel Iheanacho
Rivals300: No. 21
Top247: No. 29
ESPN300: No. 5
School: Georgetown Prep (Md.)
21. TE Kendre’ Harrison
Rivals300: No. 69
Top247: No. 50
ESPN300: No. 15
School: Reidsville (N.C.)
22. S Jett Washington
Rivals300: No. 114
Top247: No. 23
ESPN300: No. 17
School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
30. WR Jalen Lott
Rivals300: No. 16
Top247: No. 33
ESPN300: No. 55
School: Panther Creek (Texas)
Alabama – 3 five-star signees
13. RB Ezavier Crowell
Rivals300: No. 19
Top247: No. 18
ESPN300: No. 27
School: Jackson (Ala.)
24. LB Xavier Griffin
Rivals300: No. 52
Top247: No. 14
ESPN300: No. 29
School: Gainesville (Ga.)
26. S Jireh Edwards
Rivals300: No. 84
Top247: No. 37
ESPN300: No. 9
School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Notre Dame – 3 five-star signees
17. EDGE Rodney Dunham
Rivals300: No. 8
Top247: No. 9
ESPN300: No. 31
School: Myers Park (N.C.)
25. TE Ian Premer
Rivals300: No. 27
Top247: No. 26
ESPN300: No. 38
School: Great Bend (Kan.)
27. CB Khary Adams
Rivals300: No. 23
Top247: No. 44
ESPN300: No. 31
School: Loyola Blakefield (Md.)
Texas – 3 five-star signees
16. QB Dia Bell
Rivals300: No. 32
Top247: No. 38
ESPN300: No. 13
School: American Heritage (Fla.)
18. LB Tyler Atkinson
Rivals300: No. 50
Top247: No. 52
ESPN300: No. 16
School: Grayson (Ga.)
20. EDGE Richard Wesley
Rivals300: No. 29
Top247: No. 83
ESPN300: No. 8
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
LSU – 2 five-star signees
4. DL Lamar Brown
Rivals300: No. 10
Top247: No. 4
ESPN300: No. 1
School: University Lab (La.)
32. DL Richard Anderson
Rivals300: No. 18
Top247: No. 8
ESPN300: No. 58
School: Edna Karr (La.)
Michigan – 2 five-star signees
11. EDGE Carter Meadows
Rivals300: No. 16
Top247: No. 11
ESPN300: No. 23
School: Gonzaga (D.C.)
12. RB Savion Hiter
Rivals300: No. 13
Top247: No. 21
ESPN300: No. 25
School: Louisa County (Va.)
Ohio State – 2 five-star signees
10. WR Chris Henry Jr.
Rivals300: No. 31
Top247: No. 24
ESPN300: No. 7
School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
14. LB Cincere Johnson
Rivals300: No. 26
Top247: No. 25
ESPN300: No. 26
School: Glenville (Ohio)
Tennessee – 2 five-star signees
9. QB Faizon Brandon
Rivals300: No. 40
Top247: No. 3
ESPN300: No. 14
School: Grimsley (N.C.)
15. WR Tristen Keys
Rivals300: No. 39
Top247: No. 12
ESPN300: No. 10
School: Hattiesburg (Miss.)
Texas Tech – 2 five-star signees
19. EDGE LaDamion Guyton
Rivals300: No. 58
Top247: No. 45
ESPN300: No. 6
School: Benedictine Military (Ga.)
29. OT Felix Ojo
Rivals300: No. 142
Top247: No. 17
ESPN300: No. 28
School: Lake Ridge (Texas)
USC – 2 five-star signees
5. EDGE Luke Wafle
Rivals300: No. 1
Top247: No. 7
ESPN300: No. 24
School: Hun School (N.J.)
31. TE Mark Bowman
Rivals300: No. 32
Top247: No. 42
ESPN300: No. 29
School: Mater Dei (Calif.)