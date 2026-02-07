10 teams sign multiple five-star recruits for first time in more than a decade

The NIL and revenue-sharing has created unprecedented parity in college football recruiting, spreading elite talent to more programs than at any time in the past 10-15 years. Compared to the prior era, more than double the amount of teams are signing five-star recruits in a given year in most cases.

But it’s not just about signing one five-star; for the first time since 2015, there are double-digit teams who signed a Rivals Industry Ranking five-star in 2026 — 10 in fact. It marks another remarkable data point as players spread out to take advantage of early playing time, more NIL and revenue-sharing money, or some combination of both.

Below are the 10 teams who signed at least two of the country’s top-32 players in 2026:

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement.

The Rivals Industry Ranking equally weights the primary recruiting media services. For football, the algorithm is weighted as follows: Rivals (33%), 247Sports (33%), and ESPN (33%).

Oregon – 4 five-star signees

7. OT Immanuel Iheanacho

Rivals300: No. 21

Top247: No. 29

ESPN300: No. 5

School: Georgetown Prep (Md.)

21. TE Kendre’ Harrison

Rivals300: No. 69

Top247: No. 50

ESPN300: No. 15

School: Reidsville (N.C.)

22. S Jett Washington

Rivals300: No. 114

Top247: No. 23

ESPN300: No. 17

School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

30. WR Jalen Lott

Rivals300: No. 16

Top247: No. 33

ESPN300: No. 55

School: Panther Creek (Texas)

Alabama – 3 five-star signees

13. RB Ezavier Crowell

Rivals300: No. 19

Top247: No. 18

ESPN300: No. 27

School: Jackson (Ala.)

24. LB Xavier Griffin

Rivals300: No. 52

Top247: No. 14

ESPN300: No. 29

School: Gainesville (Ga.)

26. S Jireh Edwards

Rivals300: No. 84

Top247: No. 37

ESPN300: No. 9

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Notre Dame – 3 five-star signees

17. EDGE Rodney Dunham

Rivals300: No. 8

Top247: No. 9

ESPN300: No. 31

School: Myers Park (N.C.)

25. TE Ian Premer

Rivals300: No. 27

Top247: No. 26

ESPN300: No. 38

School: Great Bend (Kan.)

27. CB Khary Adams

Rivals300: No. 23

Top247: No. 44

ESPN300: No. 31

School: Loyola Blakefield (Md.)

Texas – 3 five-star signees

16. QB Dia Bell

Rivals300: No. 32

Top247: No. 38

ESPN300: No. 13

School: American Heritage (Fla.)

18. LB Tyler Atkinson

Rivals300: No. 50

Top247: No. 52

ESPN300: No. 16

School: Grayson (Ga.)

20. EDGE Richard Wesley

Rivals300: No. 29

Top247: No. 83

ESPN300: No. 8

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

LSU – 2 five-star signees

4. DL Lamar Brown

Rivals300: No. 10

Top247: No. 4

ESPN300: No. 1

School: University Lab (La.)

32. DL Richard Anderson

Rivals300: No. 18

Top247: No. 8

ESPN300: No. 58

School: Edna Karr (La.)

Michigan – 2 five-star signees

11. EDGE Carter Meadows

Rivals300: No. 16

Top247: No. 11

ESPN300: No. 23

School: Gonzaga (D.C.)

12. RB Savion Hiter

Rivals300: No. 13

Top247: No. 21

ESPN300: No. 25

School: Louisa County (Va.)

Ohio State – 2 five-star signees

10. WR Chris Henry Jr.

Rivals300: No. 31

Top247: No. 24

ESPN300: No. 7

School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

14. LB Cincere Johnson

Rivals300: No. 26

Top247: No. 25

ESPN300: No. 26

School: Glenville (Ohio)

Tennessee – 2 five-star signees

9. QB Faizon Brandon

Rivals300: No. 40

Top247: No. 3

ESPN300: No. 14

School: Grimsley (N.C.)

15. WR Tristen Keys

Rivals300: No. 39

Top247: No. 12

ESPN300: No. 10

School: Hattiesburg (Miss.)

Texas Tech – 2 five-star signees

19. EDGE LaDamion Guyton

Rivals300: No. 58

Top247: No. 45

ESPN300: No. 6

School: Benedictine Military (Ga.)

29. OT Felix Ojo

Rivals300: No. 142

Top247: No. 17

ESPN300: No. 28

School: Lake Ridge (Texas)

USC – 2 five-star signees

5. EDGE Luke Wafle

Rivals300: No. 1

Top247: No. 7

ESPN300: No. 24

School: Hun School (N.J.)

31. TE Mark Bowman

Rivals300: No. 32

Top247: No. 42

ESPN300: No. 29

School: Mater Dei (Calif.)