Skip to main content
Join Now
Get a profile. Be recruited.

10 teams sign multiple five-star recruits for first time in more than a decade

Wg0vf-nP_400x400by: Keegan Pope33 minutes agobykeeganpope

The NIL and revenue-sharing has created unprecedented parity in college football recruiting, spreading elite talent to more programs than at any time in the past 10-15 years. Compared to the prior era, more than double the amount of teams are signing five-star recruits in a given year in most cases.

But it’s not just about signing one five-star; for the first time since 2015, there are double-digit teams who signed a Rivals Industry Ranking five-star in 2026 — 10 in fact. It marks another remarkable data point as players spread out to take advantage of early playing time, more NIL and revenue-sharing money, or some combination of both.

Below are the 10 teams who signed at least two of the country’s top-32 players in 2026:

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement.

The Rivals Industry Ranking equally weights the primary recruiting media services. For football, the algorithm is weighted as follows: Rivals (33%), 247Sports (33%), and ESPN (33%). 

Oregon – 4 five-star signees

7. OT Immanuel Iheanacho
Rivals300: No. 21
Top247: No. 29
ESPN300: No. 5
School: Georgetown Prep (Md.)

21. TE Kendre’ Harrison 
Rivals300: No. 69
Top247: No. 50
ESPN300: No. 15
School: Reidsville (N.C.)

22. S Jett Washington 
Rivals300: No. 114
Top247: No. 23
ESPN300: No. 17
School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

30. WR Jalen Lott 
Rivals300: No. 16
Top247: No. 33
ESPN300: No. 55
School: Panther Creek (Texas)

Alabama – 3 five-star signees

13. RB Ezavier Crowell 
Rivals300: No. 19
Top247: No. 18
ESPN300: No. 27
School: Jackson (Ala.)

24. LB Xavier Griffin 
Rivals300: No. 52
Top247: No. 14
ESPN300: No. 29
School: Gainesville (Ga.)

26. S Jireh Edwards 
Rivals300: No. 84
Top247: No. 37
ESPN300: No. 9
School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Notre Dame – 3 five-star signees

17. EDGE Rodney Dunham 
Rivals300: No. 8
Top247: No. 9
ESPN300: No. 31
School: Myers Park (N.C.)

25. TE Ian Premer 
Rivals300: No. 27
Top247: No. 26
ESPN300: No. 38
School: Great Bend (Kan.)

27. CB Khary Adams 
Rivals300: No. 23
Top247: No. 44
ESPN300: No. 31
School: Loyola Blakefield (Md.)

Texas – 3 five-star signees

16. QB Dia Bell 
Rivals300: No. 32
Top247: No. 38
ESPN300: No. 13
School: American Heritage (Fla.)

18. LB Tyler Atkinson 
Rivals300: No. 50
Top247: No. 52
ESPN300: No. 16
School: Grayson (Ga.)

20. EDGE Richard Wesley 
Rivals300: No. 29
Top247: No. 83
ESPN300: No. 8
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

LSU – 2 five-star signees

4. DL Lamar Brown 
Rivals300: No. 10
Top247: No. 4
ESPN300: No. 1
School: University Lab (La.)

32. DL Richard Anderson 
Rivals300: No. 18
Top247: No. 8
ESPN300: No. 58
School: Edna Karr (La.)

Michigan – 2 five-star signees

11. EDGE Carter Meadows 
Rivals300: No. 16
Top247: No. 11
ESPN300: No. 23
School: Gonzaga (D.C.)

12. RB Savion Hiter 
Rivals300: No. 13
Top247: No. 21
ESPN300: No. 25
School: Louisa County (Va.)

Ohio State – 2 five-star signees

10. WR Chris Henry Jr.
Rivals300: No. 31
Top247: No. 24
ESPN300: No. 7
School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

14. LB Cincere Johnson 
Rivals300: No. 26
Top247: No. 25
ESPN300: No. 26
School: Glenville (Ohio)

Tennessee – 2 five-star signees

9. QB Faizon Brandon 
Rivals300: No. 40
Top247: No. 3
ESPN300: No. 14
School: Grimsley (N.C.)

15. WR Tristen Keys 
Rivals300: No. 39
Top247: No. 12
ESPN300: No. 10
School: Hattiesburg (Miss.)

Texas Tech – 2 five-star signees

19. EDGE LaDamion Guyton 
Rivals300: No. 58
Top247: No. 45
ESPN300: No. 6
School: Benedictine Military (Ga.)

29. OT Felix Ojo 
Rivals300: No. 142
Top247: No. 17
ESPN300: No. 28
School: Lake Ridge (Texas)

USC – 2 five-star signees

5. EDGE Luke Wafle 
Rivals300: No. 1
Top247: No. 7
ESPN300: No. 24
School: Hun School (N.J.)

31. TE Mark Bowman 
Rivals300: No. 32
Top247: No. 42
ESPN300: No. 29
School: Mater Dei (Calif.)