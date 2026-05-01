College football recruiting: Biggest decommitments in April

The college football recruiting trail was buzzing in April, with some massive commitments — and on the flip side, some significant decommitments.

Nearly a dozen blue-chip prospects either decommitted or flipped during the month, striking big blows to programs like Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Miami and more. On the other side of the coin, a few schools have already made their moves with those prospects and added them to their respective recruiting classes.

With a little over seven months until Signing Day, this is just the beginning of what should be a hectic summer. And Rivals breaks down the biggest decommitments in April and the schools they affected:

CB Jerry Outhouse – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 109 (#15 CB)

School: North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

Status: Committed to UCLA

An early commitment to Georgia this spring, Outhouse was among the most coveted cornerbacks in the country before pledging to the Bulldogs. He never fully shut down his recruitment though, despite taking multiple visits to Athens. He tripped out to Los Angeles last month, and the Bruins made a big move that ultimately paid off with a big-time flip.

“I love the way coach Chesney is always fired up and how he brings the juice to every practice … no matter what day,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I love the way he communicates with the other coaches. I see UCLA doing some big things this year with Coach Ches and this new staff.”

QB Kamden Lopati – Illinois

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 119 (#10 QB)

School: West (West Valley City, UT)

Status: Committed to Michigan

A highly productive passer the last two seasons, Lopati has thrown for over 5,600 yards and nearly 60 touchdowns while drawing tons of Power 4 offers. It was a big win for the Illini when he committed last July, and became even bigger as he climbed up the rankings over the past year. Michigan’s new staff took notice of that — and drew on their relationships with him from when they were at Utah. He visited Notre Dame and Michigan this spring, and ultimately pulled the trigger on a flip to the Wolverines.

“I have great relationships with the entire Michigan staff and that was big for me,” Lopati told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “All of those coaches were recruiting me when they were at Utah and picked things right back up when they got to Michigan.

CB Aamaury Fountain – South Carolina

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 133 (#18 QB)

School: Northside (Warner Robins, GA)

Status: Committed to Florida

Fountain, a prospect who Rivals ranks as a top-25 recruit nationally, committed to the Gamecocks back in December. It was a huge momentum-shifter for Shane Beamer and Co. after a very disappointing 2025 season, and Fountain continued to say all the right things about his pledge throughout the winter and early spring. Behind the scenes, the Gators were making moves. He visited Gainesville four times this year, including once almost immediately after committing to South Carolina. Jon Sumrall and Co. eventually got it done in April, striking a big blow to the Gamecocks’ class.

“This has been building,” Fountain told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “That feeling at Florida is real. From the start, it just felt right. You can feel the greatness there. It’s in the air. I don’t know how else to explain it. You can’t make that up.”

SAF Khalil Terry – Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 226 (#20 SAF)

School: Tustin (Tustin, CA)

Status: Committed to UCLA

The California standout was a big early target for a number of schools, but it was Notre Dame who won out in November after a previous commitment to Michigan State. But multiple schools remained in contact with him, including the home-state Bruins. After a few recent visits to Westwood, he felt the chance to stay close to home and his family was simply too good to pass up. He decommitted from the Fighting Irish on April 20 and made his new pledge to the Bruins a day later.

WR Ah’Mari Stevens – Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 279 (#31 WR)

School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Status: Committed to LSU

Stevens was one of the earliest commitments in the 2027 class for the Hurricanes, who were coming off a College Football Playoff appearance. A native of the Miami area, he chose The U over dozens of other in-state and out-of-state offers. But as he continued to look around at other schools, Miami also started prioritizing other receiver options. Reports surfaced that the two sides has parted ways, and not long after he made his flip to Lane Kiffin and the Tigers.

“LSU is probably the one closest to Miami. They’re coming very hard,” Stevens said earlier this spring. “Coach George McDonald came down in January and we talk almost every day. LSU has always produced receivers. It is a school I am really interested in.”

Other notable blue-chip decommitments in April

SAF Marquis Bryant – North Carolina

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 284 (#27 SAF)

School: Rolesville (Rolesville, NC)

Status: Committed to Kentucky

WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray – South Carolina

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 315 (#45 WR)

School: Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Summerville, SC)

Status: Uncommitted

SAF Darrell Mattison – Michigan

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 340 (#31 SAF)

School: Morgan Park (Chicago, IL)

Status: Uncommitted