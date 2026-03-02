College Football Recruiting: Biggest decommitments in February

The month of February is one of the quietest times in the college football recruiting calendar, with a dead period sandwiched between two major periods for unofficial visits in January and March.

But that doesn’t stop the action from happening completely. More than a dozen prospects decommitted last month, headlined by two of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2027 class. February was also a tough month for Syracuse, which lost three of its top four commits after a fast start to the cycle.

Rivals breaks down the biggest decommitments of the month:

QB Peter Bourque (Michigan)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 91

School: Tabor Academy (Hingham, MA)

Bourque was an early commit in the Wolverines’ class, announcing his pledge in August 2025 over Penn State, Georgia and a host of others. When the previous coaching staff under Sherrone Moore was dismissed, he remained committed but listened more closely to other programs. But he he has already heard from a number of schools, including Georgia, Penn State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Washington and more.

QB Luke Babin (Vanderbilt)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 279

School: Woodville (Woodville, TX)

After committing to Vanderbilt back in September, Babin — a Texas native — received plenty of interest from other programs looking to flip him. But Eric Morris’ move from North Texas to Oklahoma State turned things up another notch. And according to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman, the Cowboys are considered the heavy favorites to land Babin. He is coming off a huge junior season where he threw for 3,625 yards and 47 touchdowns.

SAF Tristin Hughes (Syracuse)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 377 (#248 Rivals300)

School: Rocky River (Rocky River, OH)

Hughes committed to Fran Brown and the Orange on Sept. 9, choosing the ACC program over an early offer list that was mostly populated by Group of Five schools. And he was one of the biggest headliners of a class that ranked among the top-25 nationally heading into February. But a change of heart and new offers from the likes of Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Wisconsin upended his recruitment. Louisville, Kentucky and Purdue have already set up summer official visits.

DL Stanley Montgomery (Syracuse)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 493

School: Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia, PA)

Montgomery had been pledged to the Orange since June 22 when he decided to reopen his recruitment on the same day as Davion Crumitie. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder was coming off a visit to Penn State prior to his decommitment, and the Nittany Lions have now jumped to the top of his list. Montgomery is coming off a 45-tackle, eight-sack season for Archbishop Ryan as a junior.

ATH Davion Crumitie (Syracuse)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 509

School: James Rickards (Tallahassee, FL)

Crumitie originally committed to Fran Brown and the Orange early last September, but after months of reflection and growing interest from other programs, he decided to decommit early in February. More than 20 schools have extended offers, including Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Kansas, Mississippi State, Maryland and UCF.

“What I’m looking for in a school is a good relationship with the coaching staff first,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Then it is a great education and the fastest way to get on the field.”

Other notable decommitments in the month of February

SAF Kamauri Whitfield (Tennessee)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 563

WR Gavin Honore (Georgia)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 632

QB DJ Hunter (Kentucky)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 704

WR Trysten Shaw (UCLA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 811

DL Antonio Underwood (Texas Tech)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 818