College football recruiting: Ranking the week's biggest commitments

Prospects are beginning to come off the board quickly as the college football recruiting cycle for 2027 continues to heat up.

After a slow month of February, the first two weeks of March have seen dozens of new commitments from some of the country’s premier blue-chip recruits. This week alone, Rivals’ No. 1 tight end and No. 4 athlete made their decision, along with a fast-rising quarterback and linebacker. And no one benefitted more than Oklahoma, which now holds the No. 1 class in the land.

Rivals breaks down the latest decisions:

1. 4-star TE Seneca Driver – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49 NATL. (#3 TE)

School: Boyle County (Danville, KY)

The Skinny: Considered a strong Kentucky lean for much of the past few months, Driver — a Wildcats legacy — shocked many by committing to the Sooners. Their hiring of legendary NFL tight end Jason Witten is already paying early dividends.

“A lot of stress off my shoulders; a lot of weight lifted. It just felt like I might have a chance to play early [at Oklahoma], and it’s like a family there,” he told OUInsider.com. “Everybody’s really nice, and they’re a winning program.”

2. 4-star ATH Tramond Collins – Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 106 NATL. (#4 ATH)

School: Cottondale (Cottondale, FL)

The Skinny: Collins, who originally committed to UF back in June 2025, opted to back off that pledge in December after Billy Napier’s firing and the ensuing staff shakeup. But new coach Jon Sumrall and his staff worked quickly to identify Collins as one they’d like to eventually get back in their class. He re-committed on Wednesday, giving the Gators one of the Sunshine State’s most dynamic weapons in their class.

3. 4-star LB Bryce Kish – Clemson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 302 NATL. (#60 in Rivals300)

School: Howell (Howell, MI)

The Skinny: Prior to last month’s Rivals300 rankings update, Kish was outside of the top-300 nationally as a three-star prospect. But much like his recruitment has in recent months, his ranking skyrocketed up to No. 60 overall. Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue had already locked in official visits, but one trip to Clemson last weekend sealed the deal for the Tigers.

4. 4-star QB Jamison Roberts – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 239 NATL. (#20 QB)

School: Saraland (Mobile, AL)

The Skinny: Coming off a season in which he accounted for over 4,000 yards and 58 touchdowns, Roberts was another major rankings riser. Schools across the country took notice, but the Sooners were one of the schools to prioritize him early. He helped set off a run of commitments that now has OU sitting with the No. 1 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

5. 4-star SAF Jaylen Scott – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 169 NATL. (No. 18 SAF)

School: Williamson (Mobile, AL)

The Skinny: The Sooners dipped into Alabama for a second commitment this week with Scott, who also hails from the Mobile area. Scott also formed strong bonds with several members of the defensive staff, including defensive backs coach Brandon Hall, head coach Brent Venables and multiple staff members. Venables’ personality and defensive mindset played a big role in Scott’s decision.