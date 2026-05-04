College football recruiting: 11 teams with 5-star commits
As the college football recruiting calendar hurtles toward its biggest few months of the year this summer, we’ve already seen a number of elite prospects make early commitments.
Of the 32 recruits currently ranked as five-stars in the Rivals Industry Ranking, 19 are already pledged to a school with more than seven months until National Signing Day. That number will shift up and down some over the next few months. But it marks another cycle where prospects are getting in earlier than ever before. In the 2026 class, nearly all 32 five-stars were committed by the end of the summer and remained with those schools through signing day.
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A handful of schools have gotten off to hot early starts — landing a five-star and in some cases two. But it’s the Texas A&M Aggies all alone with a whopping four commits among the nation’s top 32 players. Mike Elko and Co. have secured the nation’s No. 1 safety Kamarui Dorsey, No. 3 IOL Kennedy Brown, No. 2 EDGE Zyron Forstall and No. 5 CB Raylaun Henry.
The Aggies are currently running away with the No. 1 class, and they’re in contention for even more top targets with the summer official visit season coming.
Rivals breaks down which teams also have five-star commitments and are chasing the Aggies right now:
Texas A&M
SAF Kamarui Dorsey
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 18
247Sports: No. 39
ESPN: No. 21
School: Hampton (Hampton, GA)
IOL Kennedy Brown
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 49
247Sports: No. 28
ESPN: No. 5
School: Kingwood (Houston, TX)
EDGE Zyron Forstall
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 146
247Sports: No. 13
ESPN: No. 17
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
CB Raylaun Henry
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 69
247Sports: No. 18
ESPN: No. 25
School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Teams with two five-star commits
EDGE David Jacobs
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12
247Sports: No. 1
ESPN: No. 3
School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)
WR Jamier Brown
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 68
247Sports: No. 20
ESPN: No. 10
School: Wayne (Wayne, OH)
RB Kemon Spell
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11
247Sports: No. 7
ESPN: No. 8
School: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)
CB Donte Wright
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14
247Sports: No. 10
ESPN: No. 30
School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)
DL Jalen Brewster
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1
247Sports: No. 6
ESPN: No. 1
School: Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, TX)
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EDGE Anthony Sweeney
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 64
247Sports: No. 23
ESPN: No. 19
School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)
OT Cooper Hackett
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5
247Sports: No. 41
ESPN: No. 28
School: Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, OK)
OT Kaeden Penny
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 23
247Sports: No. 21
ESPN: No. 98
School: Bixby (Okla.)
TE Ahmad Hudson
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 52
247Sports: No. 11
ESPN: No. 22
School: Ruston (Ruston, LA)
EDGE Jaiden Bryant
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 28
247Sports: No. 19
ESPN: No. 39
School: Irmo (S.C.)
Teams with one five-star commit in the 2027 class
Florida — IOL Maxwell Hiller
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7
247Sports: No. 4
ESPN: No. 4
School: Coatesville (Coatesville, PA)
Texas — WR Easton Royal
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 4
247Sports: No. 30
ESPN: No. 9
School: Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)
Alabama – QB Elijah Haven
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96
247Sports: No. 2
ESPN: No. 6
School: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA)
USC — ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 36
247Sports: No. 22
ESPN: No. 20
School: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA)
Miami — WR Nick Lennear
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26
247Sports: No. 16
ESPN: No. 27
School: Miami Carol City (Fla.)