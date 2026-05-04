College football recruiting: 11 teams with 5-star commits

As the college football recruiting calendar hurtles toward its biggest few months of the year this summer, we’ve already seen a number of elite prospects make early commitments.

Of the 32 recruits currently ranked as five-stars in the Rivals Industry Ranking, 19 are already pledged to a school with more than seven months until National Signing Day. That number will shift up and down some over the next few months. But it marks another cycle where prospects are getting in earlier than ever before. In the 2026 class, nearly all 32 five-stars were committed by the end of the summer and remained with those schools through signing day.

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A handful of schools have gotten off to hot early starts — landing a five-star and in some cases two. But it’s the Texas A&M Aggies all alone with a whopping four commits among the nation’s top 32 players. Mike Elko and Co. have secured the nation’s No. 1 safety Kamarui Dorsey, No. 3 IOL Kennedy Brown, No. 2 EDGE Zyron Forstall and No. 5 CB Raylaun Henry.

The Aggies are currently running away with the No. 1 class, and they’re in contention for even more top targets with the summer official visit season coming.

Rivals breaks down which teams also have five-star commitments and are chasing the Aggies right now:

Texas A&M

SAF Kamarui Dorsey

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 18

247Sports: No. 39

ESPN: No. 21

School: Hampton (Hampton, GA)

IOL Kennedy Brown

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 49

247Sports: No. 28

ESPN: No. 5

School: Kingwood (Houston, TX)

EDGE Zyron Forstall

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 146

247Sports: No. 13

ESPN: No. 17

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

CB Raylaun Henry

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 69

247Sports: No. 18

ESPN: No. 25

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Teams with two five-star commits

Ohio State

EDGE David Jacobs

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12

247Sports: No. 1

ESPN: No. 3

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)

WR Jamier Brown

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 68

247Sports: No. 20

ESPN: No. 10

School: Wayne (Wayne, OH)

Georgia

RB Kemon Spell

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11

247Sports: No. 7

ESPN: No. 8

School: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)

CB Donte Wright

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14

247Sports: No. 10

ESPN: No. 30

School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Texas Tech

DL Jalen Brewster

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

247Sports: No. 6

ESPN: No. 1

School: Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, TX)

EDGE Anthony Sweeney

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 64

247Sports: No. 23

ESPN: No. 19

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Oklahoma

OT Cooper Hackett

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5

247Sports: No. 41

ESPN: No. 28

School: Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, OK)

OT Kaeden Penny

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 23

247Sports: No. 21

ESPN: No. 98

School: Bixby (Okla.)

LSU

TE Ahmad Hudson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 52

247Sports: No. 11

ESPN: No. 22

School: Ruston (Ruston, LA)

EDGE Jaiden Bryant

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 28

247Sports: No. 19

ESPN: No. 39

School: Irmo (S.C.)

Teams with one five-star commit in the 2027 class

Florida — IOL Maxwell Hiller

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7

247Sports: No. 4

ESPN: No. 4

School: Coatesville (Coatesville, PA)

Texas — WR Easton Royal

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 4

247Sports: No. 30

ESPN: No. 9

School: Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Alabama – QB Elijah Haven

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96

247Sports: No. 2

ESPN: No. 6

School: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA)

USC — ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 36

247Sports: No. 22

ESPN: No. 20

School: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA)

Miami — WR Nick Lennear

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26

247Sports: No. 16

ESPN: No. 27

School: Miami Carol City (Fla.)