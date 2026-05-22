College football recruiting: Teams with the most blue-chip commits in the 2027 class

The 2027 recruiting cycle is already rolling as we enter into the summer months, with some of college football’s top programs jumping out to big starts before official visits even begin.

A small handful have loaded up early on blue-chip talent, hoping to add even more to that as they get visitors to campus. Some of the traditional powerhouses — Georgia, Alabama, Texas, etc. — are off to slower-than-usual starts. But in their place, a few others have emerged as legit contenders for the nation’s top recruiting class come December.

Rivals breaks down the team with the most blue-chip (4- and 5-star) commitments as of May 22:

The Aggies have gotten off to an unbelievably hot start and hold the nation’s No. 1 overall class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, led by 13 early blue-chip commitments. A&M class’s is on an historic pace right now, and could eventually challenge for the top recruiting class of the modern era if things keep going their way. The crop is headlined by 5 five-stars: offensive tackle Mark Matthews, safety Kamarui Dorsey, offensive lineman Kennedy Brown, edge rusher Zyron Forstall, and cornerback Raylaun Henry. But as talented as the group is at the top, it’s also exceptionally deep. Three more commits rank among the top 100 in the country, and the lone three-star — Hakim Frampton — sits just outside of four-star status right now.

Oklahoma and Notre Dame, meanwhile, are wasting no time building off their College Football Playoff appearances last season. The Sooners nearly have their entire class filled out before official visits even start, already landing 21 commitments. Brent Venables and Co. have been busy identifying and locking down their top targets, and none have been bigger than their pair of five-star offensive linemen. Hackett and fellow bookend tackle Kaeden Penny project to be big-time players in Norman, and they also have three other top-100 commits in Seneca Driver, Cooper Witten and Taven Epps.

The Fighting Irish have loaded up early on at running back (four-stars Isaiah Rogers, Lathan Whisenton), cornerback (four-stars Xavier Hasan, Ace Alston) and along the offensive and defensive lines. Last week alone, they landed commitments from five-stars Oluwasemilore Olubobola and David Folorunsho. They also have their quarterback for the class in blue-chipper Champ Monds.

11 – Florida, Miami

Jon Sumrall has wasted no time in establishing himself as a big-time recruiter in the SEC, with the Gators currently sitting No. 8 nationally and No. 3 in the conference early this cycle. They’ve already landed 16 early commitments, led by Maxwell Hiller, the nation’s No. 1 interior offensive linemen. Sumrall and Co. are in the mix for some other big-time names, but have already hit with coveted quarterback Davin Davidson, wide receiver Tramond Collins, four-star tackle Elijah Hutcheson, and four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, among others. Four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain, rated by Rivals as a top-25 overall prospect, could turn out to be one of the steals of this entire recruiting cycle.

The in-state rival Hurricanes, coming off a national title game appearance, have parlayed that into a wave of early momentum on the trail. Miami landed five-star wideout Nick Lennear earlier this, followed by the nation’s No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams a month later. They pulled off a pair of massive flips in May, poaching five-star cornerback Donte Wright (Georgia) and Rivals’ No. 7 CB Ai’King Hall last week. Their May hot streak started with four-star running back Ty Keys on May 1, and they’ve also added blue-chippers Ezekiel Ayangbile, Jatori Williams and AJ Randle Jr.. The ‘Canes class sits at No. 4 nationally, and they have a legitimate shot at the country’s top overall class if a few more big decisions go their way.

10 – Ohio State

Ohio State finished top-5 nationally last year but just third in the Big Ten behind USC and Oregon. 2027 might be a different story. Ryan Day and Co. are one of six schools with at least two five-star commits early on: EDGE David Jacobs and wide receiver Jamier Brown. Offensive lineman Kellen Wymer one of two other top-100 commits in the class, and could legitimately challenge for five-star status by the time things are said and done.

The Buckeyes are trending for even more big additions heading into the summer, too.