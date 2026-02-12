College football recruiting: Top committed CBs in the Class of 2027

Much like their peers at quarterback, edge rusher, and offensive tackle, top cornerbacks have become a premium position in recruiting at the college football level.

Having a lockdown defender in the secondary can change a lot, and those players are hard to come by in the transfer portal. Hence why programs go so hard after them in the high school recruiting ranks and work hard to hold onto them. The 2027 class looks to be a strong class at the position, with eight CBs currently ranked among the nation’s top 50 prospects.

A host of them have already come off the board:

Donte Wright — Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38 (#5 CB)

School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)

On his commitment: “What stood out to me is just how serious they are about football there, and not even just football, how serious they are about bettering you as a person,” Wright told DawgsHQ. “There are just so many great people around Athens. I can go on and on about coach Donte his resume speaks for itself. He’s got so many guys to the next level. From the junior college level to where he is now and my dad and coach Donte have a great history. He was my dad’s former coach, so I know I will be in good hands with coach Donte for sure.”

Xavier Hasan — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 47 (#7 CB)

School: Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, NC)

On his commitment: “As I started taking game visits, things started to shift. I went to the Texas A&M game, and it was a great experience. I loved the atmosphere, I had a great time, and that visit really pushed Notre Dame up for me,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I went back for the Navy game, and that was the one. I left that visit feeling really good about Notre Dame. The coaches spent a lot of time with me — I talked more with Coach Codlin, Coach Mickens, and Coach Freeman, and when I walked out of there, I just knew.

… I felt at home there. It was my third visit, and after that Navy game, Notre Dame moved ahead of Ohio State, Tennessee, and South Carolina.”

Raylaun Henry — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50 (#8 CB)

School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

Notable Quote: “The atmosphere and being coached by Coach JP and Coach Elko really excites me for the future,” Henry told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I’ve visited Texas A&M multiple times, and I like the coaches, the fans, and the culture. They’ve really recruited me hard, and I had a great time working with the coaches at camp in June. … They always embrace me with real love.”

Aaryn Washington — USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 80 (#9 CB)

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

On his commitment: “There were a lot of reasons why I chose USC,” Washington told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “It’s the local school for me and I have a great relationship with the entire coaching staff. I’ve been to USC a number of times and it always feels like home. We have a nice little run on Mater Dei players going to USC right now. We’re trying to build this pipeline and I’m very excited to be a part of that and a part of making USC special.”

Allen Evans — Louisville

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 90 (#10 CB)

School: Trinity (Louisville, KY)

On his commitment: “I think Louisville is the place for me,” Evans told Wiltfong. “It’s the best fit for me in terms of my development and where I feel the most comfortable and where I can grow. I feel like Coach Brohm is a great coach. He puts his guys in position to be successful. I feel like he knows a lot about college ball and getting guys to the next level and I feel he can help me accomplish my goal in the future of playing in the NFL.”

Where other top cornerbacks are committed

Ace Alston — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 128 (#12 CB)

School: Anderson (Cincinnati, OH)

Amare Nugent — Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 208 (#22 CB)

School: American Heritage (Plantation, FL)

Mikhail McCreary — Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 220 (#24 CB)

School: Johnson (San Antonio, TX)

Aamaury Fountain — South Carolina

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 329 (#35 CB)

School: Northside (Warner Robins, GA)

Mikyal Davis — Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 402 (#40 CB)

School: Desert Edge (Phoenix, AZ)