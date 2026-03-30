College football recruiting: Top committed edge rushers in 2027 class

The college football recruiting hot stove has been slowly warming over the past few months, as top prospects began narrowing down their options.

But with key spring visits happening over the past few weeks and official visits beginning in April, the buzz is really beginning to grow and commitments are coming off the board quickly. Among the nation’s top pass rushers, it’s been a slower start than other positions. Only five of the top 20 prospects in the class are committed currently.

The lack of pledges means we’re in for an exciting summer though, as programs look to find their next elite gamewrecker in this class. Heading into April, we break down the top committed pass-rushers in the class and where they’re slated to play next season:

David Jacobs – Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 (#1 EDGE)

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Ga.)

Scouting Summary: “Athletically gifted EDGE defender who thrives as an edge setter in the run game and is a multi-faceted pass rusher. Verified 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender with excellent bend and hand usage. In the run game, he is violent with his hands when shocking blockers at the point of attack. As a rusher, he wins with a great burst off the line of scrimmage that lets him get vertical in a hurry to blow by tackles with speed. But he can also convert that speed to power and bull pass protectors into the quarterback. He will need to continue harnessing his ability to gain leverage due to his below-average length, but Jacobs has the physical tools and tenacity to be an immediate impact player the moment he steps on campus. Possesses the play strength and athleticism to develop into a dominant three-down defender at the next level that can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt along the defensive front.”

Jaiden Bryant – LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 (#4 EDGE)

School: Irmo (S.C.)

Scouting Summary: Violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. Tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football. Verified 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, that is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter. Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength. Threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts.

Recarder Kitchen — Michigan

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 119 (#15 EDGE)

School: Muskegon (Mich.)

Notable quote: “The relationship, the tradition and the bond,” Kitchen told Rivals. “They’re the ones doing the main thing I’m looking for in a college which is relationships. It’s more than football. I want to know who’s going to build me as a man. They’re always talking to me and checking up on stuff outside of football.”

Cameron Hall – Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 126 NATL. (#16 EDGE)

School: Mansfield Summit (Texas)

On his commitment: “Me and Coach Clark, our relationship is really great. That’s my dawg. We share a lot of things in common. He helps me with my game already, and I’m not even committed there. He already shows a genuine interest in me, thinks I can be good, loves the way I play the game and I feel like he can enhance my game even more.” — Hall to InsideTexas.com

Krew Jones – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 149 NATL. (#19 EDGE)

School: Ridgeline (Utah)

On his commitment: “It was in the back of my head for the last month-and-a-half with the communication they’ve had and just seeing their defense and how crazy it is these past few years,” Jones told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “Looking back on the coaches and how they develop kids and how I could trust myself in their hands to get me to where I want to be.”

Other top committed edge rushers in the 2027 class

Kaden McCarty – Texas A&M

Troy Bowens – Cal

Eli Diane – Minnesota

3-star Anthony Cavallaro – Florida State

3-star Andrew Rogers – Virginia Tech