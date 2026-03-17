College football recruiting: Top early commits in the SEC for the 2027 class

After what could be considered a down year by its very lofty standards, the SEC is again dominating college football recruiting early in the 2027 cycle.

Of the nation’s top 50 prospects in the Rivals Industry Ranking, 18 are committed. And of those, 11 belong to SEC schools with Oklahoma and its No. 1 recruiting class leading the way. The Sooners have already secured four top-50 pledges and will be in the mix for a handful more before the end of the cycle. As will traditional powers like Georgia, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M, which also made the list.

As the trail heats up and we head into the back half of March, Rivals breaks down the top early commitments in the SEC:

RB Kemon Spell – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11

247Sports: No. 7

ESPN: No. 8

School: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)

Scouting Summary: All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.

WR Easton Royal – Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5

247Sports: No. 30

ESPN: No. 12

School: Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

OT Cooper Hackett – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 6

247Sports: No. 41

ESPN: No. 27

School: Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, OK)

Scouting Summary: Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.

SAF Kamarui Dorsey – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 24

247Sports: No. 39

ESPN: No. 20

School: Hampton (Hampton, GA)

Scouting Summary: Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.

CB Donte Wright — Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 21

247Sports: No. 10

ESPN: No. 73

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

The Skinny: Wright has been committed to Georgia since last June, but the Bulldogs are going to have to fight to keep him in the fold. Multiple insiders have now logged picks in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine in favor of Oregon flipping Wright away from UGA. UCLA and Miami have also been in pursuit, but arrows are now pointing toward Eugene. Regardless of where he’s pledged, his stock continues to rise ahead of his senior season. — Hunter Shelton

EDGE Jaiden Bryant — LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14

247Sports: No. 19

ESPN: No. 40

School: Irmo (S.C.)

Scouting Summary: Violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. Tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football. Verified 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, that is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter. Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength. Threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts.

CB Raylaun Henry – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 69

247Sports: No. 18

ESPN: No. 24

School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

The Skinny: Mike Elko and the Aggies already have an elite defensive back haul in the 2027 cycle and Henry is a headliner. He pledged to Texas A&M back in November and has remained rock-solid thus far. Henry of course plays for one of the most notable high school football programs in the nation and his stock remains on the rise. — Hunter Shelton

OT Kaeden Penny — Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 21

247Sports: No. 20

ESPN: No. 92

School: Bixby (Okla.)

Scouting Summary: Coordinated and twitchy tackle with excellent footwork and body control as a pass protector. Two-way high school player who doubles along the defensive line. High-quality mover with athletic ability that translates when moving in space and climbing to the second level. Very balanced and under control in pass protection, plays with great center of gravity. Understands body positioning and leverage in the run game. Walls off defenders and creates clear pathways. Need to see more violence at the point of attack in the run game, which can develop as he gets bigger and stronger. Has the athletic ability and technical skills to thrive in pass protection early at the next level. Will need to develop and transform his body in order to be a big factor in the run game, but has the physical build and technique to be a people mover after he fills out his frame.

LB Cooper Witten – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 37

247Sports: No. 46

ESPN: No. 30

School: Liberty Christian (Argyle, TX)

Scouting Summary: Versatile linebacker that possesses range, sideline to sideline top-end speed and tremendous instincts. 6-foot-1, 210 pounds that has verified athletic ability. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track and field season. Primarily played safety as a sophomore but has since walked down into a more traditional linebacker role. Doubles as a wide receiver as well for his high school showing off his athletic ability and ball skills. Needs to continue developing his ability to strike and physicality in the box, but has top-tier athleticism to make plays in space and cover. Older prospect for the recruiting cycle.

SAF JayQuan Snell — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 35

247Sports: No. 51

ESPN: No. 57

School: Waxahachie (Texas)

The Skinny: The Aggies have loaded up at the safety spot early in this cycle, landing both Snell (No. 5 safety) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 4 safety) within the span of a few months. The former has totaled 175 tackles across three seasons at the varsity level, also forcing five fumbles and breaking up 12 passes. A&M also has a pledge from Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry, giving them the country’s premier defensive back class so far.