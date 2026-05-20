Colorado a 'strong contender' and sets the bar high for 4-star DL Khyren Haywood on official visit

Colorado bolstered its 2027 class with four-star safety Gabe Jenkins and touted EDGE Ba’Roc Willis, who were in Boulder over the weekend for their official visits.

So was four-star defensive lineman Khyren Haywood.

The Buffs have dialed up the heat on the All-American target from Denton (Texas) Guyer throughout the spring and capitalized on their time around him and his family this weekend.

“Everything in Colorado went amazing. They really made sure to make me and my family feel like family,” Haywood told Rivals. “Colorado is for sure a strong contender in my recruitment. They are going to be a top school.”

“They have for sure set a high standard, and I enjoyed every bit of it,” he added.

Since extending an offer after a terrific junior season, Colorado has come on strong with the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 57 DL this spring.

The coaches have made Haywood feel wanted in Boulder.

“Some of the highlights for me were for sure all of the coaches and the chemistry the whole crew has together, but also just the school in general. It’s gorgeous,” he said. “What excited me about seeing myself in the Colorado system is that I bring to the table what they want — my ability to play football. For me, it was everything — not just the coaching staff or the faculty, but all the people that are around it … it is an amazing atmosphere in Boulder.”

The Buffs are battling contenders like Stanford, Kansas State, Northwestern, and Arizona for Haywood.

He has developed strong connections to position coach Dante Carter and also Deion Sanders.

“Colorado has done a great job of recruiting me,” Haywood has said in the past. “I have spoken to all the coaches. Coach Carter has been on FaceTime with me a lot telling me how I could fit with the Buffs. Coach Prime FaceTimed me and told me all the coaches agreed on my film, and they only offer when all coaches agree.”

“That’s big for me when you watch my film,” he continued. “That means you’re looking at everything. When the coaches agree, that means you’re wanted.”