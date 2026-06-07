Colorado dips back into Florida for commitment from safety Samari Howard

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star safety Samari Howard has committed to Colorado, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He’s coming off an official visit to Boulder this weekend and is headed back to the Sunshine State locked in with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Indiana and West Virginia were others in contention for the defensive back.

Howard is the No. 708 overall prospect and No. 75 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 69 recruit in Florida.

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Eyeing some momentum on the high school recruiting trail, Sanders and his staff have always recruited the state of Florida well and that’s once again the case with the 2027 class. Howard is the fourth prospect from Florida to choose CU so far this cycle.

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central three-star offensive tackle Zaquan Linton and Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Gibbs running back Steven Alexis also chose the Buffs this weekend. Miami Killian three-star cornerback Davon Dericho has been committed since February.

This story will be updated.