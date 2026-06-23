Colorado flips 4-star DL Ben'jarvius Shumaker from Ole Miss

Four-star Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker has flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Colorado, he announced on Tuesday.

Shumaker had previously been pledged to the in-state Rebels since March 6, when he chose them over over offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Miami and dozens of other Power 4 programs. He continued to entertain other programs though, taking official visits with both Colorado and Texas earlier this month.

Deion Sanders and Co. won out, landing one of the nation’s premier interior defensive linemen. Shumaker told InsideTexas earlier this month it would be tough to move him off his commitment, but he had two major priorities for whichever school was going to land him.

“Wherever I feel like home is and can get me to the next level,” Shumaker said.

Scouting Ben’Jarvius Shumaker

The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder is ranked as the No. 76 overall prospect, the No. 7 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player in Mississippi in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals, meanwhile, ranks Shumaker as the No. 54 overall prospect, the No. 5 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player in Mississippi.

National analyst Greg Biggins writes this about him as a prospect:

“Shumaker is on the short list when talking about the top interior defensive lineman in the country. Had a big junior season, totaling 69 tackles 17 for loss, 7 sacks and two forced fumbles. Very strong, especially in his lower half and can take on double teams and still get a push. Gets off the ball well, shows an active motor and lives on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Can win with speed and power and has the ability to dominate at the point of attack. Plays high at times and will need some technical work like most high school interior lineman but very high ceiling and projects as a high impact player at the Power 4 level.”