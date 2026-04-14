Colorado lands 4-star QB Andre Adams: 'It's just the right place for me'

Andre Adams took his time — and it paid off.

After flirting with a decision back in February, the four-star quarterback out of Antioch (Tenn.), ranked No. 165 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, stepped back, took more visits and worked through the process. That approach ultimately led him to Colorado.

Adams’ recruitment came down to two programs — Colorado and Kentucky — with both getting late visits before his decision.

The Buffaloes made the final move.

“Since last summer, Colorado has been a contender for me,” Adams said. “I just hadn’t been out there yet. They were one of my first offers, and they stayed consistent with me the whole time.”

That consistency stood out as his recruitment evolved.

“Things really picked up with them late in the season and carried into the new year. They made me feel like a top guy.”

The visit to Boulder ultimately sealed it.

“That visit was huge for me,” he said. “One of the most important parts of my decision was taking that trip.”

In fact, that decision to delay his commitment proved pivotal.

“If I had committed on April 11, like I had planned to, I probably wouldn’t have taken that visit,” he said. “Without that trip, this commitment doesn’t happen.”

Once on campus, everything clicked.

“Getting out there and really feeling it made a big impact,” Adams said. “Their plan for me hit. I like the role they see me in.

“The vibe was different. It was a feeling I hadn’t had anywhere else.”

Head coach Deion Sanders played a major role in the decision.

“He’s one of the most genuine coaches I’ve met. He keeps it real — not just telling you what you want to hear.

“When he talks, you listen. He connected with me. I like how he does things — he’s as real as it gets.”

The more time he took, the more Colorado stood out

After his final visit to Kentucky, Adams took time to step away and evaluate everything.

“It was a big decision, so I took about a week to myself,” he said. “I talked with my family, thought about everything and really took it all in.”

That reflection led him back to Colorado.

“I looked at all my options, and it just came down to Colorado,” Adams said. “I chose Colorado for a lot of reasons. One is how I like their underdog mentality. Everyone looks at them in that way, and that stands out to me.”

Relationships also played a major role.

“I’ve got connections with people there, and that made it easy. A lot of my people in Nashville know people at Colorado, and that carried over when I visited. It was just easy.

“Another thing is Coach Prime coaches his kids. My dad coached me and my brother, so that connection means something to me.”

Florida State, Virginia Tech and others were involved throughout the process, but Colorado ultimately pulled away late from Kentucky.

“It’s just the right place for me,” Adams said.