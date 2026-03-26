Colorado makes major move with WR Jaden Baldwin

With three official visits lined up for June, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha receiver Jaden Baldwin is using the next couple of weeks to take a couple of unofficial visits.

The first one took him to Colorado for an unofficial.

And the Buffs made a major move with Baldwin.

The Colorado coaching staff wowed Baldwin with their conversations.

“Versatility and being a Swiss Army knife really stood out to me,” said Baldwin. “If I go to Colorado, they want me to learn multiple positions and play right away, which meant a lot.”

An experienced coaching staff also resonated with Baldwin.

“I really liked the receiver coaches,” said Baldwin. “They have nearly 40 years of combined experience and coach (Brennan) Marion’s offense lets you showcase your athleticism.”

Seeing the practice brought a common feeling for him.

“I also liked how competitive their practices are,” said Baldwin. “It’s very similar to what we do at Basha.”

Baldwin said he felt like a priority the entire time.

“I can tell I’m really liked and wanted there, which stands out a lot,” said Baldwin.

And that has the Buffs in a great spot for him.

“They’re definitely one of my top schools right now,” said Baldwin. “We’ll see how everything plays out, but I was very pleased with my visit.”

Next up for Baldwin is an unofficial visit to Penn State on April 4.

Then in June, he’ll take three official visits, with a trip set to UNLV on June 5-7, a return to Boulder to visit Colorado officially on June 12-14 and then a trip the following week to Iowa State on June 19-21.