Colorado offers 2026 RB Cam Newton

Prosper (Texas) Walnut Grove running back Cam Newton carries a familiar name to football fans, but he’s carving his own path. On Wednesday, he landed his most notable offer to date.

The uncommitted senior has been offered by Colorado and he plans to take an official visit to Boulder this weekend. Newton announced the news via social media:

It’s the first Power Four offer for the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder. The likes of Sam Houston State, Tulsa, Temple, UTEP, Navy, Army and Air Force have also extended an offer to date. Newton is currently unranked.

He made some waves as a junior in 2024, rushing for 2,007 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for three scores. Walnut Grove had a historic 2025 season, going 12-1. Newton was yet again an offensive catalyst, compiling 2,402 rushing yards, 388 receiving yards and 44 total touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

Across three seasons, Newton tallied over 6,000 total yards and 91 scores. Could he become a late addition to Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class?

Looking at Colorado’s 2026 class

The 2026 class is Colorado’s biggest since the 2023 cycle — and it still has just 15 commits. It’s been well-documented that high school recruiting has not been consistently prioritized during the Deion Sanders era.

This time around, the Buffs have made some big additions late in the cycle. On Dec. 6, they landed Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald, a former Sacramento State pledge. He’s the No. 59 pass-catcher in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

On Jan. 11, Lehi (Utah) Skyridge three-star quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne jumped in the fold. He’s a former NC State signee and is the No. 27 QB in Rivals’ rankings. Sweetwyne threw for 3,050 yards with 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his senior season. He also ran for 133 carries for 907 yards with 14 scores.

JUCO four-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. is a top-five JUCO recruit in the cycle and he sits atop the class. His father, Domata Peko Sr., is the Colorado defensive line coach. Two other blue-chip recruits are in the class alongside Peko Jr. and McDonald.

Brandon (Miss.) four-star cornerback Preston Ashley chose CU in June and remained locked in with the Big 12 program. He’s now signed and sealed, as is Marietta, Ga. native and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star athlete Alexander Ward.

The class is still light compared to the rest of the nation, and as a result, it ranks No. 53 in the nation, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The full class can be seen here.