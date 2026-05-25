'Colorado’s the one: 4-star WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray commits to the Buffaloes

Jaiden Kelly-Murray’s recruitment moved quickly once Colorado entered the picture.

The four-star wide receiver out of Summerville (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes over Illinois, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest just about a month after receiving the offer from Colorado.

That makes another major recruiting win for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.

Kelly-Murray, the No. 193 prospect in the Rivals300, committed to Colorado without ever stepping foot in Boulder. His official visit is still set for June 12, but the relationships, consistency and vision from the staff proved enough to shut down the process early.

“Ever since they offered me, they always been on me heavy,” Kelly-Murray told Rivals. “The communication made a big difference. It wasn’t like every week, but like every 10 minutes, they were hitting me up. We would be on the phone, then 10 minutes later, they would text me, and that was every day.

“It was just different. They wanted me. They wanted to be the first receiver to commit to them. The coaches at Colorado really made me feel wanted.”

The coaching staff at Colorado played a big role in this decision

Kelly-Murray pointed specifically to the relationships he built with Rashad Rich, the general manager, David Kelly and the rest of the staff.

Then there was Coach Prime.

“One of the main things as to why I’m committing to the University of Colorado is because their head coach,” he said. “He’s a Hall of Famer. He knows what he’s talking about.

“I would never turn down the opportunity to play for one of the best Hall of Famers of all time. He has done it. He is one of the best.

“Playing for Coach Prime is going to be great. He cares about his players, he wins and he flipped that whole program around at Colorado.”

Even without visiting Boulder yet, Kelly-Murray said Colorado’s staff made the effort to help him feel connected to the program.

“I did a lot of research on the school,” Kelly-Murray said. “I was on FaceTime with the coaches. They showed me around campus before I could get there.

“I knew a couple of days ago that it was the place for me. The more I got to know the coaches, I was like, Colorado’s the one.

“How they recruited me, and how hard they pushed me to commit, really meant something to me.”

Kelly-Murray originally planned to announce later in June, but Colorado’s momentum and the connection with the staff accelerated the process.

“I am canceling the other visits, and I will only be visiting Colorado,” he said. “I love what I have seen from the coaches on video, and I can’t wait to get out there.

“When I committed to South Carolina, it was too early. This commitment is completely different. I know Colorado is where I want to be.”