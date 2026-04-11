Commits of the Week: Florida lands 5-star, Miami and Oregon lock down elite blue-chippers

Recruiting is heating up as the spring visit season is driving top prospects to make decisions ahead of the summer. Things will only get hotter from here, too. Another 11 blue-chip prospects in the 2027 cycle — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — came off the board across the last seven week.

Florida locked down a Five-Star Plus+ pledge and its potential signal-caller of the future. Miami also nabbed an elite quarterback, while Oregon stacked a pair of huge commitments on the defensive side of the ball.

Rivals is breaking down the 10 biggest commitments from April 3-9, per the Rivals Industry Ranking:

Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller — Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

School: Coatesville (Pa.)

Hiller on his commitment: “The relationship I have with Coach (Phil) Trautwein goes back to eighth grade,” Hiller told Rivals. “Coach Sumrall is a really good guy. I had a couple good meetings with him and he can help me accomplish my dreams as well.”

4-star QB Israel Abrams — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

School: Montini Catholic (Ill.)

Abrams on Miami: “Miami is a dream school,” Abrams recently told CaneSport. “It’s one of the offers I wanted as a kid. I said I would get the offer, and I did. It was a true blessing. They’ve had two really good quarterbacks back-to-back. It would be cool to come behind Cam Ward and Carson Beck.”

4-star EDGE Rashad Streets — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 63 NATL. (No. 9 EDGE)

School: Millbrook (N.C.)

Streets on his commitment: “I really think it was first impressions and the consistency they showed since they offered me,” Streets told ScoopDuck. “It was always the same message. They told me I was their guy and they had some coaching staff changes and even with that—the people in the building stayed the same. Co-DC got promoted and the message was still the same. I love what Dan is building.”

4-star CB Ai’King Hall — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 71 NATL. (No. 9 CB)

School: Dothan (Ala.)

King on his commitment: “I knew on the visit,” Hall told Rivals. “Oregon just felt right. After leaving the visit, I called Coach Lanning and committed to him. I just had that feeling and knew it. “They started showing interest around early January. Then they came down to see me and offered. From that point on, they made me a priority. They have texted me all the time and called. The coaches even made a group chat with my parents and me. They show a lot of love.”

4-star QB Blake Roskopf — Washington

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 123 NATL. (No. 10 QB)

School: Desert Edge (Ariz.)

Roskopf on his commitment: “I ultimately picked Washington because I think coach Fisch has a great plan to develop me and for me to be successful not only in college but possibly in the NFL,” Roskopf told Rivals. “I couldn’t be more excited to get this thing rolling and Washington is definitely going to get my all everyday.”

4-star QB Davin Davidson — Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 132 NATL. (No. 12 QB)

School: Cardinal Mooney (Fla.)

Davidson on his commitment: “This one just felt different,” Davidson told Rivals. “It started last year when I went to Florida four or five times. I liked it with the old staff too. Then every time I was around Florida, it felt natural. It felt like where I’m supposed to be. The more I visited, the more it felt like home.”

4-star TE Brooks Bakko — Minnesota

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 137 NATL. (No. 7 TE)

School: Kindred (N.D.)

Scouting Summary: “Multi-sport athlete who has been a standout in basketball, where he was an All-State selection and track where he has run as fast as 11.2 in the 100-meter dash and competed in high-jump and long-jump. Used in high school as a split end, but also plays defense and has returned punts and kicks. Springy athlete with sure hands and ability to make catches away from his body. Twitchy route-runner who does a nice job on slants and short routes. Will be a good college route runner as he continues to polish his technique. Good after the catch considering his size. Also gets handed the ball at times and can make things happen in the open field.”

4-star WR Landon Blum — Penn State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 202 NATL. (No. 26 WR)

School: Woodbine (Iowa)

Blum on Penn State: “I have a great relationship with the old ISU staff and new PSU staff right now,” Blum told Rivals. “Really working on building that relationship with Coach Moore right now since he’s new to the program. He’s been great so far.”

4-star IOL Qua Ford — SMU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 232 NATL. (No. 15 IOL)

School: Texas High (Texas)

Ford on SMU: “They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard,” Ford told Rivals. “They spent some time with them last month and they came by and saw me, and they have just been showing good love and telling me I’m a big priority to them.”

4-star DL Tommy Riordan — Iowa

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 310 NATL. (No. 39 DL)

School: Hinsdale Central (Ill.)

Riordan on his commitment: “What really made it the place for me was the familiarity with Iowa,” Riordan told Rivals. “It truly felt like home. The development and the stability also played a huge factor. They didn’t have many guys come or go in the transfer portal. The football team gets so much support from the Iowa fan base. The game day experience at Kinnick is incredible. Coach Bell has also been very clear on how he will develop me as a defense lineman.”













