Committed 5-stars early on in the 2027 cycle

Ohio State swooped in for a massive commitment on Monday night, beating Texas A&M and Miami for Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic five-star EDGE David “DJ” Jacobs.

The nation’s No. 10 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Jacobs is another massive early get for head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. It goes without saying, but the Peach State standout will be a headliner on the pledge list in Columbus. He’s the second 2027 five-star to choose OSU, flanking wide receiver Jamier Brown.

“I love everything about Ohio State,” Jacobs told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I was there for the Rutgers game and that visit really blew me away. The coaches, the players, and the atmosphere made a big impact on me. I knew about Ohio State and had been following them for a long time, but that visit showed me a lot.”

With Jacobs now off the board, there’s already five committed five-star prospects in the 2027 cycle. All five are top-15 prospects nationally, and while the class rankings will shift myriad times throughout the upcoming year, all will likely hold their status or remain one of the best in the country.

Below is a look at the five committed five-stars in the 2027 cycle, as of Dec. 29:

DL Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

Scouting Summary: “Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop.

…Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.”

WR Easton Royal — Texas

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

Scouting Summary: “The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior.

…Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.”

EDGE David Jacobs — Ohio State

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 EDGE)

About: Jacobs has long been one of the most feared pass-rushers in Georgia. The UGA legacy tallied 102 total tackles in 11 games this fall and is now near 300 for his prep career. He piled up 16 sacks as a junior for BTC and has established himself as one of the premier defensive prospects in the nation, regardless of class. He chose Ohio State over Texas A&M and Miami. Jacobs is the top-ranked junior in the Peach State.

WR Jamier Brown — Ohio State

School: Wayne (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL. (No. 3 WR)

About: The five-star pass-catcher has already been committed to Ohio State for over a year. He made his pledge on Nov. 23, 2024 and has shown no signs of backing off since, even with the departure of Brian Hartline. The Buckeyes inked five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. after a long-standing commitment and they’ll now hope to do the same with Brown. He’s the top-ranked prospect in Ohio.

OT Cooper Hackett — Oklahoma

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle.

…Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.”