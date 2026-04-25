Committed 5-star recruits in the Rivals Industry Ranking

With the summer recruiting window approaching in just a few weeks and official visits shaping up, 17 of the nation’s 5-star recruits are now committed. The latest, quarterback Elijah Haven pledging to Alabama tipped the percentage of committed top-32 recruits to more than 50% and gives another new team a 5-star commit in this class.

Eleven teams now hold at least one, with Texas A&M (3) and Ohio State, Georgia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma (2) with multiple.

After the latest decision, Rivals breaks down the 17 committed five-stars and where they’re currently pledged:

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement. It equally weights the primary recruiting media services as follows: Rivals (33%), 247Sports (33%), and ESPN (33%).

DL Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

247Sports: No. 6

ESPN: No. 1

School: Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, TX)

Scouting Summary: Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop. Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.

IOL Maxwell Hiller – Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7

247Sports: No. 4

ESPN: No. 4

School: Coatesville (Coatesville, PA)

Scouting Summary: “Elite interior offensive line prospect with ready-to-play size, athleticism, and physicality. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 305 pounds as a junior. Arm length checks in at 32 inches or a shade under. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. A dominant run blocker on Friday nights. A fluid, reactive mover at the second level. Locks on defenders and imposes his will. Not uncommon to see him drive defensive linemen to the sideline. Plays with an innate edge and level of physicality. Has the movement skills to project as a high-level pass protector. High level of coordination leads to a natural technical acuity with advanced hand placement and usage. Has the movement skills to play some tackle at the college level, but lack of arm length will ultimately force him inside. Also plays basketball. His younger brother, Colton Hiller, is a five-star basketball prospect in the 2028 cycle. Has a strong case as the most ready-to-play interior offensive line prospect in the 2027 cycle and could be primed for an instant impact at the college level.”

EDGE David Jacobs – Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12

247Sports: No. 1

ESPN: No. 3

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)

Scout’s Take: “Jacobs looks to have one of the highest floors of the group and has done enough to earn a fifth star for Rivals. Jacobs is one of the more physically-developed edge rusher prospects in the cycle, checking in at around 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. He had a great junior season at Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity, racking up 24 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The Buckeye pledge has a quick first step and quality bend. He also had back-to-back good showings at the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl in January. While Jacobs lacks prototypical length for top prospects at the position (sub 32-inch arms), the level of polish and high floor make him one of the safer bets of the 2027 edge rusher group at this point.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

RB Kemon Spell – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11

247Sports: No. 7

ESPN: No. 8

School: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)

Scouting Summary: All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.

CB Donte Wright – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14

247Sports: No. 10

ESPN: No. 30

School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Scouting Summary: Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66 in the 100m and 21.80 in the 200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.

WR Easton Royal – Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 4

247Sports: No. 30

ESPN: No. 9

School: Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

SAF Kamarui Dorsey – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 18

247Sports: No. 39

ESPN: No. 21

School: Hampton (Hampton, GA)

Scouting Summary: Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.

QB Elijah Haven – Alabama

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96

247Sports: No. 2

ESPN: No. 6

School: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA)

On his commitment: “Coach DeBoer is a great guy and an amazing coach. He produces at the QB level and he’s done a great job of that. With Ty (Simpson) this year, they did a helluva job this season. Coach DeBoer is the leading factor of that, and that definitely is reassuring to have a head coach in that position and also to be able to lead the quarterbacks in that way.” — Haven to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman

OT Cooper Hackett – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5

247Sports: No. 41

ESPN: No. 28

School: Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, OK)

Scouting Summary: Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.

ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson – USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 36

247Sports: No. 22

ESPN: No. 20

School: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA)

Scout’s Take: “Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the more unique athletes to come out of the West in some time and could legitimately play four positions at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a running back and safety but we’ve seen him play receiver and corner and he’s very capable at those two positions as well. He’s a true home run threat at running back with explosive speed and 22.76 MPH on the GPS as a junior. He has some power to him as well, excellent contact balance and can run through would be tacklers. At safety, he’s smart, rangy, has excellent ball skills and plays with a mean streak. He has an edge in his game and is one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against. He brings special teams value as a return man as well and has all the talent to compete for playing time immediately at the college level.” — Greg Biggins, Rivals National Analyst

EDGE Zyron Forstall – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 146

247Sports: No. 13

ESPN: No. 17

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate.

WR Jamier Brown – Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 68

247Sports: No. 20

ESPN: No. 10

School: Wayne (Wayne, OH)

The Skinny: The five-star pass-catcher has already been committed to Ohio State for over a year. He made his pledge on Nov. 23, 2024 and has shown no signs of backing off since, even with the departure of Brian Hartline. The Buckeyes inked five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. after a long-standing commitment and they’ll now hope to do the same with Brown. He’s the top-ranked prospect in Ohio.

EDGE Anthony Sweeney – Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 64

247Sports: No. 23

ESPN: No. 19

School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

On his commitment: “It happened a lot faster than I expected. I went into that visit expecting to come out, continue to take visits, get to some official visits, then make a tough decision in the summer. That visit really changed everything for me. The people were real. The environment was different. After being there, I just knew they came up for me. The people, how real they are, and the feeling I had around them changed how I felt about Texas Tech. It showed me a lot.“ — Sweeney to Rivals’ Chad Simmons

WR Nick Lennear – Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26

247Sports: No. 16

ESPN: No. 27

School: Miami Carol City (Fla.)

On his commitment: “I just want to put on for my home city,” Lennear told CaneSport’s EJ Holland of the Hurricanes. “That’s really it. I like the way he develops his receivers like Malachi Toney. “He was a great example of real Miami football. I really liked what he did this season.”

EDGE Jaiden Bryant – LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 28

247Sports: No. 19

ESPN: No. 39

School: Irmo (S.C.)

Scouting Summary: “Violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. Tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football. Verified 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, that is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter. Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength. Threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts.”

CB Raylaun Henry – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 69

247Sports: No. 18

ESPN: No. 25

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Notable quote: “I’ve visited Texas A&M multiple times, and I like the coaches, the fans, and the culture. They’ve really recruited me hard, and I had a great time working with the coaches at camp in June. They always embrace me with real love.” — Henry to Rivals’ Chad Simmons

OT Kaeden Penny – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 23

247Sports: No. 21

ESPN: No. 98

School: Bixby (Okla.)

Scouting Summary: “Coordinated and twitchy tackle with excellent footwork and body control as a pass protector. Two-way high school player who doubles along the defensive line. High-quality mover with athletic ability that translates when moving in space and climbing to the second level. Very balanced and under control in pass protection, plays with great center of gravity. Understands body positioning and leverage in the run game. Walls off defenders and creates clear pathways. Need to see more violence at the point of attack in the run game, which can develop as he gets bigger and stronger. Has the athletic ability and technical skills to thrive in pass protection early at the next level. Will need to develop and transform his body in order to be a big factor in the run game, but has the physical build and technique to be a people mover after he fills out his frame.”