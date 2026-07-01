Committed 5-star recruits in the Rivals Industry Ranking

If you’re just now tuning in to the 2027 recruiting cycle, you’ve got quite a bit to catch up on.

June alone brought five more five-star commitments, headlining what was one of, if not the busiest month ever in the modern recruiting era. The first day of July kept things rolling as five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson announced his commitment to South Carolina on Wednesday night.

With Dobson off the board, 28 of the 32 five-star recruits in the 2027 cycle — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — are now committed.

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Those commitments have dispersed among 14 programs. Rivals breaks down which five-stars are committed and which schools have landed their pledges, as of July 1.

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement. It equally weights the primary recruiting media services as follows: Rivals (33%), 247Sports (33%), and ESPN (33%).

DL Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

247Sports: No. 5

ESPN: No. 1

School: Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, TX)

Scouting Summary: Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop. Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.

CB John Meredith — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 2

247Sports: No. 4

ESPN: No. 2

School: North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

Scouting Summary: John Meredith was the top cornerback during Saturday’s game, making a number of plays in coverage. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder had an impressive interception during the second half, turning to locate and track the football on a deep shot. Earlier in the game, he ran stride for stride with Utah signee Salesi Moa on a vertical route. He also showed a quick break on the ball, driving to quickly close and force an incompletion. Meredith’s combination of size and outstanding athleticism give him a prototypical physical skill set as an outside corner. The Arlington (Texas) Trinity product raised his game when the lights were brightest at Under Armour, effectively locking down his side of the field and making plays when targeted.

IOL Maxwell Hiller — Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7

247Sports: No. 2

ESPN: No. 4

School: Coatesville (Coatesville, PA)

Scouting Summary: Elite interior offensive line prospect with ready-to-play size, athleticism, and physicality. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 305 pounds as a junior. Arm length checks in at 32 inches or a shade under. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. A dominant run blocker on Friday nights. A fluid, reactive mover at the second level. Locks on defenders and imposes his will. Not uncommon to see him drive defensive linemen to the sideline. Plays with an innate edge and level of physicality. Has the movement skills to project as a high-level pass protector. High level of coordination leads to a natural technical acuity with advanced hand placement and usage. Has the movement skills to play some tackle at the college level, but lack of arm length will ultimately force him inside. Also plays basketball. His younger brother, Colton Hiller, is a five-star basketball prospect in the 2028 cycle. Has a strong case as the most ready-to-play interior offensive line prospect in the 2027 cycle and could be primed for an instant impact at the college level.

EDGE David Jacobs — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12

247Sports: No. 1

ESPN: No. 3

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)

Scout’s Take: Jacobs looks to have one of the highest floors of the group and has done enough to earn a fifth star for Rivals. Jacobs is one of the more physically-developed edge rusher prospects in the cycle, checking in at around 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. He had a great junior season at Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity, racking up 24 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The Buckeye pledge has a quick first step and quality bend. He also had back-to-back good showings at the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl in January. While Jacobs lacks prototypical length for top prospects at the position (sub 32-inch arms), the level of polish and high floor make him one of the safer bets of the 2027 edge rusher group at this point.

OT Mark Matthews — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 3

247Sports: No. 3

ESPN: No. 12

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Scouting Summary: High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5 and around 285 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as an athlete in the combine setting, with a 4.98 second 40-yard dash and 4.69 short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp after his junior season. Relatively new to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore before moving to the right side as a junior. A twitchy athlete with outstanding movement skills. Flashes an effortless kick slide and movement when working to the second level. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and could stand to ratchet up the physicality on a play to play basis Has flashes of dominance on Friday nights, but plenty of room for improvement with continued experience.Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Looks to have one of the higher upsides among offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle with the ceiling of developing int an early round draft pick.

WR Easton Royal — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 4

247Sports: No. 15

ESPN: No. 9

School: Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

RB Kemon Spell — Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11

247Sports: No. 11

ESPN: No. 8

School: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)

Scouting Summary: All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.

CB Donte Wright — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14

247Sports: No. 7

ESPN: No. 30

School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Scouting Summary: Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66 in the 100m and 21.80 in the 200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.

S Kamarui Dorsey — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 18

247Sports: No. 33

ESPN: No. 23

School: Hampton (Hampton, GA)

Scouting Summary: Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.

CB Joshua Dobson — South Carolina

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 6

247Sports: No. 68

ESPN: No. 7

School: William Amos Hough (Cornelius, N.C.)

Scouting Summary: Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.

ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson — USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 36

247Sports: No. 27

ESPN: No. 21

School: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA)

Scout’s Take: “Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the more unique athletes to come out of the West in some time and could legitimately play four positions at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a running back and safety but we’ve seen him play receiver and corner and he’s very capable at those two positions as well. He’s a true home run threat at running back with explosive speed and 22.76 MPH on the GPS as a junior. He has some power to him as well, excellent contact balance and can run through would be tacklers. At safety, he’s smart, rangy, has excellent ball skills and plays with a mean streak. He has an edge in his game and is one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against. He brings special teams value as a return man as well and has all the talent to compete for playing time immediately at the college level.” — Greg Biggins, Rivals National Analyst

EDGE Anthony Sweeney — Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 64

247Sports: No. 21

ESPN: No. 10

School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

On his commitment: “It happened a lot faster than I expected. I went into that visit expecting to come out, continue to take visits, get to some official visits, then make a tough decision in the summer. That visit really changed everything for me. The people were real. The environment was different. After being there, I just knew they came up for me. The people, how real they are, and the feeling I had around them changed how I felt about Texas Tech. It showed me a lot.“ — Sweeney to Rivals’ Chad Simmons

WR Jamier Brown — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 68

247Sports: No. 32

ESPN: No. 11

School: Big Walnut (Sunbury, OH)

Scouting Summary: Speedy playmaker who is highly dangerous after the catch. Measured in at around 5-foot-11, 190 pounds prior to his senior season. Steadily gained mass and filled out his frame, with over 20 pounds of weight gained from his sophomore to junior years. Has elite top-end speed as the top sprinter in the state of Ohio. Has personal best times of 10.35 seconds and 20.79 seconds in the 100 and 200 meters respectively. Won state titles in both events as a junior. Also shows that top-end speed in the combine setting. Identified as a top wide receiver prospect early in the cycle. Shows flashes of that speed on Friday nights. Has the ability to take the top off of defenses with a top gear that can separate against cornerbacks on vertical routes. Does a nice job working back to the quarterback on broken plays. Dangerous with the ball in his hands and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Combination of speed and filled out frame makes him tough for defenders to bring down. Dangerous in the quick game adds value as a ball carrier. Doubles as a strong return man, capable of taking it to the house. Finished his junior season with 73 catches for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns. Saw his efficiency dip a bit (13.8 yards per catch). Does not always play to his timed speed, especially in neutral settings. Ball skills register as solid to good and can be improved. Projects as a multi-faceted playmaker who can take advantage of manufactured touches at the college level with the upside to grow into a more complete receiver with continued development.

QB Elijah Haven — Alabama

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96

247Sports: No. 10

ESPN: No. 6

School: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA)

Scouting Summary: Big quarterback who pairs physical upside with high-end dual threat production. Has one of the most college-ready builds among blue-chip quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle. Measures at 6-foot-4.5 and north of 220 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand. One of the most productive quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle, completing 72.6% of his passes for 3,931 yards and 62 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. Rushed for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns on 127 carries. A high usage player for his high school team. Shows flashes of arm talent with the natural arm strength to drive the football downfield. Naturally coordinated in his lower body and is rhythmic in his drops. A bouncy athlete with the ability to redirect. Capable of picking up yards on designed runs and is a load to bring down in the open field. Doubles as a good high school basketball player and has AAU experience. Does not play top competition, but is able to put up dominant stats that you would expect for a touted signal caller. Throwing motion can be a little quirky with a lower release point. Can be overly careful and stand to improve his overall confidence and release speed as a passer. Has one of the higher upsides among quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle with the chance to develop into an early round draft pick with continued development.

WR Nick Lennear — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26

247Sports: No. 18

ESPN: No. 28

School: Miami Carol City (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Tremendous ball tracker with natural hands that possesses savvy body control in order to put himself in the best positions to attack the football. Smoother than twitchy athlete with natural route running ability to create space at every level of the field. A clean-hands catcher of the football, he rarely allows the football to get into his frame. Will need to continue physically developing and add mass to his leaner, athletic frame. Should be able to add explosiveness to his game as he adds strength to his lower half. Would like to see more from him after the catch, but he has the hands, route-running, and ability to reel in contested catches at an extremely high level. High floor prospect that can step into an immediate complementary role at the next level.

OT Olu Olubobola — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 20

247Sports: No. 17

ESPN: No. 44

School: St. Peter’s Prep (Carteret, N.J.)

Scouting Summary: Big-framed offensive tackle with budding physicality and high upside. Has a high-cut build with plus length. Measured at round 6-foot-6, 295 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wing-span prior to his senior season. Has continued to fill out his frame over his final high school years. Lines up at left tackle for his high school. Violent run blocker who looks to finish with authority. Seeks out contact, using his length to make first contact and driving his feet once engaged. Made improvements in pass pro as a junior, flashing reactive quickness and a stronger base. Also made strides with his overall technique. Has a tendency to play high, but has added more flexibility to his game. Has a later birthday for the cycle, turning 17 years old in mid-April of his junior year. Looks to have considerable upside and appears to be an ascending prospect given the jump he showed on junior film. Has the potential to be one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.

EDGE Abraham Sesay — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 16

247Sports: No. 22

ESPN: No. 90

School: Downingtown East (Downingtown, PA)

Scouting Summary: Ascending EDGE prospect with the size, movement skills, and physicality that point to a high upside at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 225 pounds coming out of his junior season. Has plus length with arms over 33 inches along with 10.25-inch hands. Lines up in two and three point stances off the edge. A twitchy, fluid mover who looks to have the movement patterns suited for bending around the edge. Loose and flexible in his lower body. Flashes good first step quickness and easily converts speed to power. Punches above his weight from a power perspective and is capable of walking offensive tackles back to the quarterback with his bull rush. Plays with a high motor and doesn’t give up on plays. Looks to hunt on passing downs. Turned in a productive junior season with 80 tackles and 13 sacks. Will need to continue adding to his pass rush arsenal, but shows the foundational traits and skills that point to a high upside.

IOL Albert Simien — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 10

247Sports: No. 41

ESPN: No. 26

School: Sam Houston (Lake Charles, LA)

Scouting Summary: Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 295 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

TE Ahmad Hudson — LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 52

247Sports: No. 19

ESPN: No. 24

School: Ruston (Ruston, LA)

Scouting Summary: Jumbo tight end with a big frame and massive catch radius. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 245 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length with 34.75-inch arms along with 10.75-inch hands. A jumpball maven who presents a big mismatch in contested catch situations. Has a huge catch radius with his stature, length, leaping ability and coordination. Posts up on defenders and comes down with contested catches at a high rate. Projects as a red zone and goal line target. Capable of hanging in the air and contorting his body to come down with acrobatic grabs. Fluid athlete with little to no rigidity in his movements. Uses his size to fight through contact to pick up yards after the catch. A load for defensive backs to bring down. Spends most of his time split out wide, but does play as an attached tight end at times. Doubles as a basketball star with high-major offers on the hardwood, averaging over 20 points per game as a junior. Will need to improve his top-end speed and quickness within his routes to help in creating separation. More of a 4.8 to 4.9 athlete at this stage. Projects as an in-line tight end long-term due to his frame, but will need to continue progressing as a blocker. Should present a big contested catch target early on his career with the upside of growing into a high volume pass-catcher with continued improvement with his separation abilities. One of the more gifted tight ends in the 2027 cycle.

EDGE Mekai Brown — USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 17

247Sports: No. 24

ESPN: No. 119

School: Greenwich Country Day (Greenwich, CT)

Scouting Summary: Explosive athlete gifted with a prototypical frame whose motor runs hot from off the edge all game long. Tremendous frame and build with room to fill out at the next level. Bouncy hooper on the hardwood that plays above the rim consistently. Plays with that burst and explosiveness off the edge, getting off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer. Has the balance and body control to win in space and has tremendous change of direction in the open field. Needs to polish his hand usage and utilize his length more effectively as a rusher. Has the raw strength to shed blocks against the run but can play with poor pad level at times. One of the more gifted physical and athletic specimens for the position, but he needs to develop his technique as a rusher and continue improving his hand placement at the point of attack. Has the ability to develop into a premier three-down defender if he can continue to polish his technique and develop his pass-rush arsenal. One of the older prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

TE Jaxon Dollar — Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 19

247Sports: No. 28

ESPN: No. 82

School: East Lincoln (Denver, N.C.)

Scouting Summary: Electric tight end prospect who projects as a mismatch in the passing game. Has an extremely well-rounded profile that stacks up with many of the better tight end prospects to come through high school football in recent cycles. Measured at a shade over 6-foot-3, and around 225 pounds prior to his senior season with plus length for the position. A basketball first athlete who saw his production and play on Friday nights explode as a junior. A walking mismatch in the passing game. Lines up all over the formation, but does most of his damage split out as a wide receiver. Shows elite coordination and ball skills, making difficult catches look routine. Has a very large catch radius and is a monster in contested catch situations. Able to hang in the air and contort his body to come down with acrobatic grabs. A twitchy athlete with top notch bounce who can elevate with the best. Did much of his damage on red zone jump balls as a junior. Runs well and is capable of taking a quick slant to the house. Finished his junior season with outstanding receiving production, catching 54 passes for 1,120 yards and 20 touchdowns. The electric athleticism and coordination make him one better tight end prospects in recent years.

EDGE Jaiden Bryant — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 28

247Sports: No. 20

ESPN: No. 40

School: Irmo (Irmo, S.C.)

Scouting Summary: “Violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. Tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football. Verified 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, that is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter. Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength. Threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts.”

IOL Kennedy Brown — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 25

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 49

247Sports: No. 77

ESPN: No. 5

School: Kingwood (Houston, Texas)

Scouting Summary: Explosive and long-armed offensive tackle prospect with rare reach, heavy hands, and the athletic ability to dominate both phases up front. Measured around 6-foot-3, 280 pounds prior to his junior season with a wingspan over 7 feet and 11-inch hands. Tested as a good athlete in the combine setting. Worked at right tackle as a sophomore before moving to left tackle as a junior. Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack. Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality. Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength. Had some lapses in pass protection on junior film after transitioning to the left side, but the athletic traits and power profile remain evident. Projects as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

LB Kaden Henderson — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 21

247Sports: No. 58

ESPN: No. 25

School: Jesuit (Tampa, FL)

Scouting Summary: Prototypical off-ball linebacker prospect who displays elite length with tremendous athletic ability to close to ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Verified 6-foot-1, 218 pounds with incredibly long 34-inch levers at inside linebacker. Has quality range and closing speed, combined with the ability to trigger to the ball quickly. A very heady and instinctive player who processes the game efficiently. Quick downhill mover that is willing to take on blocks and stick their face in the fan. Violent tackler on impact that explodes through contact. Shows some pass-rush ability off the edge and as a designed blitzer. Comfortable in space and fluid in coverage. One of the more polished off-ball backers in the last few recruiting cycles at the position. Has the chance to be an every-down player at the next level that can be a versatile chess piece in the front seven for a multitude of defensive schemes.

EDGE Zyron Forstall — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 27

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 147

247Sports: No. 30

ESPN: No. 22

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL.)

Scouting Summary: Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate.

EDGE Rashad Streets — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 47

247Sports: No. 29

ESPN: No. 35

School: Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.)

Streets on his commitment: “I feel like the message was they have a plan out for me,” Streets told ScoopDuck’s Max Torres. “Their starting two d-ends leaving, they’ve always told me there’s opportunity. They never told me it was gonna be a free shot that I would start. They told me I’ll have to compete for it, but it’s a great opportunity and I feel like going to play out there, you have the opportunity to play early. At Oregon that’s a big deal. They’ve showed me the plan, always been consistent since the day they offered me. I think that’s really what sold me on them.”

CB Raylaun Henry — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 69

247Sports: No. 40

ESPN: No. 19

School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

Scouting Summary: Outside corner with elite length. Measured at around 6-foot-0.5, 180 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length with arms that measure around 34 inches. Mans a corner spot for one of the better high school teams in the United States. Polished and developed with his footwork. Capable of mirroring receivers and reading routes. Uses his length to make plays on the ball at the catch point. Showed well in national all-star games coming out of his senior season. That, combined with his experience against national competition on Friday nights gives him an advanced level of seasoning. Not tested often and lacks the ball production of other top corners. More of a straightline athlete and can improve his hands as a one-way player. Older for the cycle and will turn 20 years old during his true freshman season. Projects as a high floor prospect who could push for early playing time given his physical maturity, experience, and length.

OT Kaeden Penny — Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 23

247Sports: No. 24

ESPN: No. 104

School: Bixby (Bixby, OK)

Scouting Summary: “Coordinated and twitchy tackle with excellent footwork and body control as a pass protector. Two-way high school player who doubles along the defensive line. High-quality mover with athletic ability that translates when moving in space and climbing to the second level. Very balanced and under control in pass protection, plays with great center of gravity. Understands body positioning and leverage in the run game. Walls off defenders and creates clear pathways. Need to see more violence at the point of attack in the run game, which can develop as he gets bigger and stronger. Has the athletic ability and technical skills to thrive in pass protection early at the next level. Will need to develop and transform his body in order to be a big factor in the run game, but has the physical build and technique to be a people mover after he fills out his frame.”