Continuing the Husky legacy while creating own path leads OL Tye Kennedy to Washington

Ultimately, the yellow brick road led Tye Kennedy back to the Emerald City.

The son of one of the greatest Washington Huskies in history, Lincoln Kennedy, the younger Kennedy had set out to create his own path, make his own legacy.

And he fully intends to do that.

But that path led him to Montlake, with the Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View offensive lineman announcing his commitment to Washington on Wednesday during the Rivals‘ Summer Signing Day show.

He just wants to be clear it’s his own path, his own decision and own future.

“It’s a weird thing for the legacy part, because I love to follow it, but I want to create my own story,” said Kennedy.

He picked the Huskies, though, because of what they can do for him as a player and student, more than anything.

“I believe coach (Jedd) Fisch has something special developing,” said Kennedy. “I can see myself being a part of that.”

Offensive line coach Michael Switzer and assistant offensive line coach Michael Brewster played a crucial role in selling Washington to Kennedy as his own man.

And he wants to be a part of that.

“They have a great plan for me, they’re building something and it’s going to be special,” said Kennedy.

He isn’t ignoring his father’s history at Washington – not in the least.

Lincoln Kennedy and Tye Kennedy

In fact, the two embraced it while he was on his official visit.

Lincoln Kennedy was a three-time All-Pac-10 offensive lineman, a unanimous All-American as a senior and a two-time winner of the Morris Trophy, the most prestigious lineman award in the conference, voted on by his conference peers, including during the 1991 season in which he anchored an offensive line that helped the Huskies win a co-national title.

On the visit, Kennedy did his photo shoot with his dad, with his father rocking his old No. 75 in a modern Husky uniform, placing a helmet on his son’s head in one photo.

And now, with the Huskies in the Big Ten, the same conference his father played in three Rose Bowls agains, he will get to make his own mark on Montlake.