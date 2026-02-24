Coveted 4-star OT Brian Swanson sets Oklahoma official visit

Dallas South Oak Cliff four-star tackle Brian Swanson has locked in an official visit to Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has already taken multiple trips to Norman throughout his recruitment, and on Monday, he revealed on social media that he’ll be back for an OV on the weekend of May 29.

Anytime legendary Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is in the mix with a blue-chipper in the trenches, you can never rule Oklahoma out. It will have to snatch the momentum away from a rival, however.

Texas is currently trending for Swanson, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Longhorns are also prioritizing him and he’ll be back in Austin for an OV on the weekend of June 12. Texas A&M is also in hot pursuit of Swanson’s pledge.

OU’s coaching staff always lean on cementing relationships with their top targets and that’s no different with Swanson. Bedenbaugh and head coach Brent Venables are keeping the Sooners in the race heading into the spring.

“Ever since they offered me, they’ve been on me heavy,” Swanson previously said of OU when speaking with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I like that about them, I like how Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh coaches, and the relationships I have with his assistants.”

Swanson is the No. 224 overall prospect and No. 17 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 30 recruit out of the Lone Star State.

Looking at Oklahoma’s 2027 class thus far

The Sooners already have a whopping 13 commits in their 2027 class and leading the way is a pair of elite in-state tackles.

Fort Gibson (Okla.) five-star OT Cooper Hackett flipped to OU from Texas Tech on Sept. 25 and is now the No. 6 player in the updated Rivals300. Later that day, Bixby (Okla.) four-star OT Kaeden Penny also joined the fold. He’s now Rivals’ No. 20 recruit and will push for five-star status later in the year.

“It’s always felt like home,” Hackett told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I love Venables. Coach Bedenbaugh has proven he can get me to the NFL that’s a big thing. I really want to play in the SEC. Watching (Michael) Fasusi start against Michigan is also crazy. That’s big time. You don’t get to see a lot of players do that.”

Venables and Co. have also prioritized top targets out West. Pacific Palisades (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Demare Dezeurn is a top-100 prospect, while Tustin (Calif.) four-star linebacker Taven Epps is the No. 5 LB in the nation. There are four Californians in the class, as of Feb. 23.

The full 13-man class can be seen here. It currently sits at No. 3 nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.