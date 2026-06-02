Coveted 4-star safety Kenaz Sullivan locks in top four schools

Four-star The St. James Academy (Va.) safety Kenaz Sullivan has narrowed down his list of more than 20 offers to just four schools, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Among the finalists are Ohio State, Florida, Tennessee and Maryland.

Sullivan is fresh off an official visit with the Gators over the weekend, and also has trips locked in to see the Volunteers June 5, the Buckeyes on June 12, and the Terrapins on June 19.

His recruitment has been a but of whirlwind to this point, with Indiana seen as one of the favorites earlier this spring. The Hoosiers are now out of the mix, as are South Carolina and Virginia Tech, who rounded out his top seven schools back in April.

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Kenaz Sullivan is down to Ohio State, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 190 S is ranked as the No. 1 DB in the state of Virginia https://t.co/tIerBs4XHI pic.twitter.com/uEXArjvcfJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 2, 2026

The 6-foot, 195-pounder is one of the Commonwealth’s most dynamic players in the 2027 class, starring for St. James, one of the state’s premier programs. As a junior, he finished the year with 85 tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

On offense, he carried the ball 23 times for 200 yards (8.7 YPC) and four touchdowns, also hauling in 32 receptions for 808 yards and seven more scores. He finished the season with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards, also contributing in the return game.

Sullivan is the No. 238 prospect nationally in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the country’s No. 21 safety and No. 4 recruit in Virginia.