Coveted LB Dayon Cooper decommits from Florida State after SEC official visit

South Pittsburg (Tenn.) three-star linebacker Dayon Cooper has backed off his commitment to Florida State, he announced on Sunday.

Cooper had been pledged to the Seminoles since early April, but was on an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend as the Vols push to keep the in-state target at home.

“After much thought and prayers with my family I have decided to decommit from @FSUFootball,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the staff & coaches for recruiting me & making me feel welcomed the past 4 months during my 3 visits to campus.”

After much thought and prayers with my family I have decided to decommit from @FSUFootball Thank you to the staff & coaches for recruiting me & making me feel welcomed the past 4 months during my 3 visits to campus. #ThePitt @SPHSPIRATES @SPCoachStone @StephenHargis pic.twitter.com/555ofjk1LU — Dayon“DAYDAY”Cooper⭐️ (@DayonCooper2027) June 14, 2026

Cooper initially committed to FSU over an offer from the Vols, as well as Clemson, Oklahoma State and more than a dozen other programs. He cited strong connections to the ‘Noles coaching staff and and the culture in Tallahassee.

Tennessee’s staff continued to chip away at him though, and eventually landed the official visit.

The Vols made a strong impression and see him as a player who can contribute early in Knoxville.

“They told me that I would be able to come in and have an early impact in the offense and get the ball in my hands in space and be able to do what I do,” Cooper told Volquest.

As a junior for South Pittsburg, he tallied 35 total tackles, threw for over 400 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pair of touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He’s got five passing TDs, 12 rushing TDs, four receiving TDs and 65 tackles to his name at the prep level.

The Vols like him at receiver in Josh Heupel’s high-powered offense.

Cooper, who checks in at 6-foot and 170 pounds, is the No. 11 athlete prospect and No. 21 recruit in the state of Tennessee this cycle, according to Rivals.

