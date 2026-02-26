Creighton hosting top-100 2027 guard Lyris Robinson

CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.) guard Lyris Robinson is in the early stages of his recruitment, with about a dozen Division I offers to his name.

The 6-foot-5 scorer has already picked up offers from Creighton, Cal, Stanford, Oregon and a host of others as he emerged onto the national scene. Last month, he told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw that Creighton, Saint Louis, and Oregon were the schools he was hearing from most.

And the Bluejays continue to make a strong push for him.

Robinson will take an official visit Omaha this weekend when Creighton hosts Providence for its final home game of the year, his father tells Rivals. The Bluejays don’t yet have a commitment for the 2027 cycle, but did lock in two coveted prospects in 2026: four-star shooting guard Katrelle Harmon and three-star shooting guard Jaidyn Coon.

This past summer, Robinson starred on the EYBL 16U circuit, where he played for AZ Unity out of Arizona. He was second-most efficient scorer on the circuit according to Synergy, averaging 15.3 points per game.

Of the 16 games he appeared in, Robinson reached double-figure scoring in all but two, including multiple 20-point showings.

The Canada native ranks as the No. 101 overall prospect and No. 25 shooting guard in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals, however, is a bit higher on him than the other services. In the most recent Rivals150 rankings, he was tabbed as the country’s No. 88 overall recruit.