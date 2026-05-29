Creighton lands commitment from local talent London Dada
London Dada, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Omaha Westside (NE), has decided to stay home and commit to Creighton, he told Rivals.
A three-star recruit, Dada is ranked as the No. 119 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 35 ranked small forward nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska.
“I decided to stay home because of the culture that Creighton has established and the success that they’ve had,” Dada told Rivals.
In addition to the Bluejays, Dada also received offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and others. Creighton is one of the schools that has recruited him the longest, and over time, a strong level of trust and relationship has been built.
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“I trust the coaching staff because of how much effort they put into getting to know me and my family. Huss has brought winning with him every place he goes and is going to keep that culture going.”
Dada is a high-upside wing prospect with strong positional size and the ability to knock down shots from three-point range.
“I would describe my game as a skilled wing that can stretch the floor and score in big moments,” he said.
Dada is excited to stay home and has a message for Creighton fans:
“I’m staying 🏠. LET IT FLY!!!”