Dan Lanning lands No. 5 receiver Xavier Sabb, pushes Oregon class into top tier

Glassboro (NJ) High five-tar receiver Xavier Sabb announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube Page.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Sabb also strongly considered LSU, Tennessee, Georgia and UCLA among others.

Sabb is tabbed by the Rivals Industry as the nation’s No. 5 receiver and No. 32 prospect overall. He becomes one of the jewels of an Oregon class that ranked No. 4 nationally prior to his pledge.

Sabb visited Eugene several times during his process including his official visit the weekend of June 19.

“Mainly what drove my decision is the relationship I’ve developed with Coach Lanning,” Sabb said. “He’s been recruiting me since I was in the eighth grade. He has always been welcoming to me and my family.

“The program is focused on the pursuit of a National Championship and I would like to be a part of that. I have also built a great relationship with Coach Ross (Douglas), and I trust in his vision for me as an Oregon Duck.”

Other programs that offered Sabb included Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

“My favorite thing about Oregon is the culture and family atmosphere,” Sabb said. “I like how supportive the team is of each other, I feel it’s going to be a good fit for me on and off the field.”

Sabb is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of New Jersey. As a junior he caught 59 passes for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added two more rushing scores and returned a kick and punt for a touchdown en route to a state championship. Sabb picked off four passes playing defense.

Rivals National Analyst Greg Biggins is high on Sabb.

“Sabb has one of the best athletic profiles in the country when you look at the multi-sport background, two-way snaps and his athletic traits. He’s a three year starter on the hoops team and plays above the rim. As a sophomore, he had personal best times of 10.69-100m, 22.01-200m and a 6’2″ high jump. He’s a legit high major prospect at receiver and safety and could conceivably get snaps on both sides of the ball.

“Wide receiver has always been his favorite position and he had a solid junior season with 59 catches for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. Shows dynamic playmaking ability after the catch and has the juice to score from anywhere on the field. Can go up and win 50-50 balls and contested catches and has high end body control. Shows big play ability as a return man as well and has a natural feel for making guys miss and picking up chunks of yards where it looks like there’s not much there.

“A high ceiling prospect with an NFL upside.”