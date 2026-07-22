Five-Star Plus+ RB David Gabriel Georges commits to Tennessee over Ohio State

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff secured a commitment from their top overall target on Wednesday as Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School five-star running back David Gabriel Georges announced his pledge to the Vols.

The nation’s No. 2 tailback chose to play his college football in Knoxville over Ohio State. He also strongly considered Ole Miss, Georgia and several others.

Ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings regardless of position, Gabriel Georges becomes commit No. 18 for the Checkered Orange in the 2027 class.

A native of Canada, Gabriel Georges has always spoken highly of Tennessee.

“I feel like Tennessee is building and bringing in top players that will make an immediate impact, and they made it very clear that they see me the same way and that I am their top priority for 2027,” he said earlier this year.

Recruited by future position coach De’Rail Sims, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Gabriel Georges has spent a lot of time in Knoxville. He has talked about how game days are special inside Neyland Stadium.

“I always have a great time in Rocky Top. It’s extremely energetic and the crowd noise is thunderous. Every time I come here they treat me good. Yes I could see myself here.”

Now Gabriel Georges will indeed be there.

Gabriel Georges’ family has also gushed about the way Tennessee recruited the family and the opportunity David has to build his legacy as a Vol.

“Tennessee, it’s different,” his uncle Jean Agenor has said. “That’s where we have the best relationships overall. We might have the best position coach relationship with (Ohio State’s running backs coach) Coach Lock (Carlos Locklyn), been around him a long time, but I think overall when it comes to a staff the best relationships are with Tennessee.

“I’ve been on message boards and watch all the YouTube stuff every day. I know how hungry the Tennessee fan base is. I know what it would represent for David to go to Tennessee. He would end up being a legend at Tennessee, let’s put it that way. I believe in the kid’s ability. I believe he can do it wherever he goes. I’d feel the same if he went to James Madison. In terms of how hungry the fan base is at Tennessee, it would be insane for him to be very successful there. I feel like if a player of David’s caliber goes to a team like that I feel other players would follow.”

As a junior, Gabriel Georges rolled up 1,756 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns en route to a state championship. That included a 431-yard, seven-touchdown performance in the semifinals against powerhouse McCallie.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power compares Gabriel Georges’ game to that of Quinshon Judkins.

“Violent runner who pairs high-end vision with supreme tackle-breaking ability. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 200 pounds as a junior. Dominant runner on Friday nights, turning in a historic run of big-game performances as a junior while leading his team to a state title. Has a viscerally violent and aggressive running style. Plays with outstanding vision, setting up and reading blocks. A natural who can pick his way through the line of scrimmage with instincts and lateral agility. An absolute load to tackle at the second level with elite contact balance and power. Lowers his shoulder to truck ball carriers. Spins out of tackle attempts and has the balance to gather and finish runs. Has a strong stiff arm. Can hit home runs once at the second level.

“Has solid top end speed, but can continue improving in that area. One of the clear top running back prospects in the 2027 cycle and projects as a bellcow back in college and beyond.”