Top-25 overall recruit Davion Thompson commits to Arkansas

Davion Thompson, one of the top point guards in the 2027 class, has committed to Arkansas, he told Rivals.

“Arkansas felt like home,” he said. “Coach Cal has done it with so many guards before me. I believe he can help me reach my goals.”

The 6-foot-2 four-star prospect out of Link Academy (MO) is considered a strong reclass candidate and chose the Razorbacks over Baylor, Michigan, and Vanderbilt.

Thompson, the No. 22 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, has been on a tear this spring with Meanstreets on the EYBL Circuit. The Bolingbrook, Illinois native is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 52% from three-point range.

In a previous interview with Rivals, Thompson expanded on what stands out about the Arkansas program.

“Just the culture they have and the reputation that Coach Cal has. He has a lot of guards that come through, and he puts them in the NBA and in the best position to chase their dreams.

“It’s pretty much the coaching staff, too. They’ve been on me since I was a sophomore or junior, so I have a good relationship with them. I like the visit when I went up there. Everything was good.”