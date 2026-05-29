Top-25 overall recruit Davion Thompson down to 4 schools, sets commitment date

Davion Thompson, one of the top point guards in the 2027 class, tells Rivals he has cut his list down to four schools and set a commitment date.

The 6-foot-2 four-star prospect and potential reclass candidate will announce his college decision on June 10 between Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan, and Vanderbilt.

Exclusive interview with Davion Thompson on his finalists

Thompson took an official visit to Vanderbilt earlier this month and has also taken unofficial visits to both Arkansas and Michigan.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois native played this past season at powerhouse Link Academy (MO) and was recently selected to the USA Basketball U18 National Team, where he will compete next week at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

Thompson, the No. 22 overall player in the 2027 class, has been on a tear this spring on the EYBL Circuit with Meanstreets, averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 52% from three-point range.

In addition to his finalists, Thompson also received offers from Texas Tech, Kansas, Missouri, NC State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, DePaul, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, and others.