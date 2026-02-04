Dayton Raiola commits to Oregon, reunites with brother in Eugene

Buford (Ga.) quarterback Dayton Raiola has found his college home.

The former Nebraska commit, who helped lead Buford to a national championship, has committed to Oregon, joining head coach Dan Lanning and reuniting with his brother, Dylan Raiola, in Eugene. Raiola will make the transition from quarterback to tight end at the next level, a move he has fully embraced.

“What I like about Oregon is that it’s a very high-level, elite program,” Raiola told Rivals. “Coming from a program like Buford, everyone is held to a certain standard. That’s where I excel best, and Oregon is very similar — just at the college level. There’s definitely a high standard there.”

For Raiola, Oregon’s reputation hardly needed selling.

“What made them stand out speaks for itself — it’s just Oregon,” he said. “Growing up in Hawaii, Oregon was always right there. Marcus Mariota, the Polynesian presence, that’s a big factor for me. Being around my people from back home means a lot.”

Raiola spoke highly of Lanning, pointing to both his leadership and his authenticity.

“He’s an amazing person, most importantly,” Raiola said. “He really cares about his players. Coach Lanning holds everyone to a high standard, which is why they’re so successful, but I also know if I ever need something, Coach Lanning will be there for me no matter what.”

That combination of accountability and support helped solidify Oregon as the right fit.

A special opportunity with his brother

One of the biggest factors in Raiola’s decision was the chance to continue playing alongside his brother.

“Staying with Dylan was a very big part of my decision,” he said. “He’s like my best friend. We grew up doing everything together. We push each other every day and hold each other accountable. If he’s not doing enough, I’ll tell him. If I’m not doing enough, I know he’ll tell me.”

The journey has come full circle.

“We played together from youth football to middle school, high school, and now college,” Raiola said. “It’s pretty surreal. Not many kids get to do that.”

Embracing the move to tight end

Oregon’s staff presented Raiola with the idea of transitioning from quarterback to tight end, and the concept clicked immediately.

“It’s something Oregon brought up, and I actually liked the idea right away,” Raiola said. “I played my first game at tight end in the Polynesian Bowl against some of the best competition in the world, and I didn’t do too bad.”

Raiola believes his background gives him a natural advantage at the position.

“I’ve been catching passes from my brother in the backyard my whole life,” he said. “Now I’ll just be doing it for real.”

He also leans on his football lineage. Raiola’s father played 14 years in the NFL as a center, providing a built-in resource for blocking and run-game knowledge.

“If I ever need help with blocking or understanding the run game, I can always go to my dad,” he said.

Raiola is confident in what he brings to the Ducks.

“I know I’ll give maximum effort,” he said. “I’ll be one of the hardest workers in the room. And coming from quarterback, I think I can be a very smart tight end — understanding coverages, zones, leverage — all of that.”

Raiola is happy about his new home in Eugene

As the process comes to a close, Raiola says the feeling is one of gratitude and excitement.

“It really feels amazing,” he said. “I’m glad I found a home where I can keep getting better every single day. A program like Oregon is taking a chance on me, and I’m not taking that for granted. I’m very thankful, very grateful — all glory to God.”

With his commitment now locked in, Raiola begins the next chapter of his football journey — alongside family, within a demanding culture, and at one of college football’s premier programs.