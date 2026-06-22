DB Nasim Eason comes full circle with commitment to Arizona State

Growing up an Arizona State fan, Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley cornerback Nasim Eason long dreamed of playing for the Sun Devils.

And on Saturday, he fulfilled that dream, announcing his commitment to Arizona State while on his official visit.

”Throughout the visit, the staff treated me like family and really emphasized that they want me here,” said Eason. “It was great talking with coach (Kenny) Dillingham and hearing how the culture is really changing around the program in a positive way.”

Two years ago, just having completed his freshman year of high school, he was offered by the Sun Devils.

But then ASU and Eason never really picked up things, so Eason committed to San Diego State in January.

The son of former Sun Devil defensive back Nijrell Eason, the younger Eason never stopped desiring to play for ASU, though.

”Being able to commit to a school like this is a great feeling, especially when it’s the hometown team,” said Eason.

After a terrific showing at the Higley Showcase in May, interest was rekindled and then when Higley played at the ASU 7v7 Tournament earlier this month, Eason drew the eyes of the majority of the ASU defensive staff.

The coaches began to once again pursue Eason, setting up an official visit for this weekend, reaffirming that early offer.

And now the younger Eason will get to complete that dream of playing for the hometown Sun Devils and he’s eager to be a part of the ASU future.

”It was also great hearing coach (Demetrice) Martin and coach (Brian) Ward talk about their coaching history and the amount of guys they’ve put out and the future they see for me coming here,” said Eason.

Eason is the state’s No. 27 overall prospect in 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.