DB Taylan Patterson is Big 12-bound with his commitment to Utah

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha athlete Taylan Patterson is Big 12-bound, announcing his commitment to Utah on Monday afternoon.

After taking his official visit to Salt Lake City, Patterson knew he had found his home.

“This is where I can be developed and grow and get mentally better,” said Patterson. “And this is home.”

He raved about the official visit and highlighted the culture being built under first-year head coach Morgan Scalley.

“Everyone on the staff treated me like family,” said Patterson. “The culture of Utah is unmatched and they’re just good people.”

The Ute coaching staff was also another positive for Patterson.

“They all want me at Utah and it feels like home,” said Patterson. “They are amazing people and care for me as a player and a person.”

Patterson is the No. 35 overall prospect in Arizona according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He ranks as the No. 51 athlete nationally in 2027.