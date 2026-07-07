Five-star SF Demarcus Henry down to 8 schools

Demarcus Henry, a five-star small forward in the 2027 class, tells Rivals he’s down to eight schools. Moving forward, the 6-foot-7 rising senior out of Compass Prep (AZ) will consider Arkansas, BYU, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Ohio State, and UConn.

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings.

”I’m just very versatile,” Henry told Rivals in a previous interview. “I can play one through four and just help my teammates and hit shots and play defense. I watch a lot of KD (Kevin Durant) and Paul George. How they score it, and how they could shoot off the dribble, shoot off the catch. I’ve gotten tougher and just more aggressive when I transferred AZ Compass and just being able to get downhill, I feel like that’s really developed for me.”

Henry also discussed what he’s looking for in a school.

“What I’m looking for in school is someone that just pushes me to be better. Help me grow into the person I know I can be and someone who will help me reach my potential. I want to play for a coach that will hold me accountable and help me make me uncomfortable and keep growing and keep getting better and just help me reach the NBA, which is my ultimate goal.”

More on Henry

Demarcus Henry is the son of the late Chris Henry, a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. His older brother, Chris Henry Jr., is a five-star incoming freshman wide receiver at Ohio State, while his sister, Seini Henry, plays basketball for the Buckeyes.

Henry has been one of the biggest stock risers this spring and summer. He recently earned First Team honors at the NBPA Top 100 Camp after leading the event in both scoring (20.0 PPG) and rebounding (9.3 RPG). He also was named to the USA Basketball U18 National Team, helping the United States win a silver medal.

To this point, Henry has taken unofficial visits to both Ohio State and BYU.

Prior to cutting his list, he also received offers from Alabama, Gonzaga, Illinois, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and others.

Scouting Henry

Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Demarcus Henry multiple times. Here is what he’s recently written about him:

Demarcus Henry has such good feel for simply going to get the ball. The lefty seems to consistently make plays using his length, pop, and instincts. Henry brings consistent defensive presence, scaling up and down a lineup. Offensively, he is still growing but finishes plays around the basket.

The hustle plays stood out for Henry. Using his length, twitch, and anticipation, he seemed to always find himself around the ball. An instinctive rebounder, he corralled missed shots in and out of his area. Offensively, Henry was at his best filling the lanes in transition. He switched ends with a purpose and finished at the rim. The offensive game will need to continue expanding, but you love the ability to consistently make positive plays on both ends of the floor.













