4-star SG Devin Cleveland down to 7 schools

Devin Cleveland, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, has narrowed his list of offers down to seven schools, he told Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-3 rising senior out of La Lumiere School (IN) will consider Alabama, Arkansas, Marquette, Michigan, Missouri, Syracuse, and TCU.

He goes in-depth on each of his finalists here.

Cleveland has scheduled his first official visit to Missouri (October 3) and is in the process of scheduling additional trips. He previously completed an unofficial visit to Michigan.

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He is ranked as the No. 32 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 6 ranked shooting guard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

Before trimming his list, Cleveland also received offers from Providence, Arizona State, Illinois, DePaul, and others.

Playing on the EYBL Circuit this summer, he averaged 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for Brad Beal Elite.

”I feel like I’m a winner,” Cleveland previously told Rivals in an interview. “That’s what I’ve been trying to prove this EYBL season. You know, the past couple of years, I haven’t really had much success in winning games, so just coming over here with Bradley Beal, their identity is to win. So, I’m just trying to be a leader. I can score the basketball, and I’m a willing passer. I try to get my teammates involved every game.

“I watch a lot of Devin Booker, Jeremiah Fears, my brother Fred Cleveland, who is a pro overseason. Watching how they score the ball, create contact on the offensive end so I can draw fouls and little things like that.”

Cleveland also discussed what he’s looking for in a program.

“I’m going to be looking a lot at the fit. I want to play for a coach who believes in me and believes in my game, and that it will fit in with their system. Really, I just want to win. That’s all I want to do at the end of the day.”







