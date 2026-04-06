DL Anitoni Tahi breaks down his final six, heavy with Big Ten and Big 12 schools

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi has named his final six.

And it’s a heavy Big Ten and Big 12 list.

Tahi named a top six of, alphabetically, Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin.

He broke down those six schools with Rivals.

Arizona State: “ASU is a great school and coach (Vince) Amey and coach (Diron) Reynolds are great defensive line coaches.”

Illinois: “They are a great school and I like how their defense operates

Kansas State: “K-State has a lot of new coaches but I have a great relationship with them and they are also building something good.”

Minnesota: “Their defense is just different and I love how they treat their players. They are building something strong.”

Penn State: “Talking to the coaches, I love how their schemes are and I’m looking forward to seeing the school.”

Wisconsin: “I love how their defensive line plays and I love how the coaches are.”



Tahi has already visited Arizona State, Wisconsin and Minnesota and next heads to Illinois on April 11 for his first official visit then to Kansas State on April 18 for an unofficial.

His official visit slate continues with a visit to Arizona State on May 1, continues with Minnesota on May 28 with Kansas State a week later on June 5, Wisconsin the following week on June 11 and rounds out with Penn State on June 19.



