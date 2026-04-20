DL David Folorunsho earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. Six new five-stars were officially tabbed on Monday morning, including Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect now ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the country for the 2027 class and remains atop the Illinois state rankings.

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Few prospects have had a bigger spring than Folorunsho, who debuted in the Rivals300 just two months ago and is now rated as a five-star. His recruitment has followed a similar trajectory, with visits to Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas Tech in April.

“If there was to be a leader, I would say — I mean, I feel like every school that — I wouldn’t say (there is) a leader,” Folorunsho told BlueAndGold.com’s Kyle Kelly on Sunday. “I would just say these four or five schools are all different. I’m still trying to figure out the process right now.”

Folorunsho also holds offers from Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and others.

David Folorunsho Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this about Folorunsho as a prospect in February when the talented defensive lineman made his Rivals300 debut:

“Defensive lineman David Folorunsho makes a huge splash debuting just outside of five-star range. We think the Chicago St. Patrick standout has some of the best junior film out of the defensive line group. Folorunsho is a twitched-up athlete with the ability to run sideline-to-sideline at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds.”